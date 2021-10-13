EVINS COMMUNICATIONS TO LEAD MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS FOR PRIVAI BRAND EXPANSION
Award-Winning Agency to Provide Strategic Support as Industry Leaders Focus on Brand Growth & Development
It is an honor to be working with such a distinguished brand in the spa and wellness space.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York, New York – October 13, 2021 – Christina Stratton and Ilana Alberico, the entrepreneurs behind Innovative Spa Management (ISM SPA), the industry-leading boutique spa and wellness management company, today announced the appointment of EVINS Communications as their public relations agency of record for an upcoming brand expansion of their Privai skincare line, effective immediately.
— Louise Evins
For over 15 years, ISM SPA has partnered with select resort destinations, day spa and residential properties to deliver operational excellence and an optimal experience for partners, employees and clients. Inspired by their desire to synchronize the spa and wellness experience, co-founders Ms. Stratton and Ms. Alberico soon after expanded into health & wellness products with the introduction of the Privai skin and body care line. Now, having recognized the increasing demand for personalized world-class spa experiences that prioritize self-care, the decision was made to grow and expand their Privai brand.
“The selection and engagement of EVINS Communications is a milestone in the approach that Ilana and I envisioned to deliver wellness for the whole being,” said ISM SPA co-founder Christina Stratton. “As the Privai brand grows, we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to influence education, producing results for our guests and representing the power of inner beauty, and a comprehensive marketing communications program will help continue our mission to provide accessible luxury spa-wellness solutions that speak to our core essence of mindful living.”
An award-winning brand marketing communications and public relations firm, EVINS will be responsible for catalyzing awareness, engagement and advocacy as the brand prepares to introduce an exciting new area of their business. EVINS will implement a robust marketing communications strategy encompassing media relations, social media strategy, influencer engagement, strategic partnerships and brand communications positioning that elevates and differentiates the brand and businesses’ distinct approach to delivering authentic and enriching wellness experiences.
“It is an honor to be working with such a distinguished brand in the spa and wellness space,” said Louise Evins, Chief Executive Officer of EVINS Communications. “The impressive expertise of these incredible women, coupled with their passion for self-care, has created a unique opportunity to further build and position the Privai brand and we look forward to achieving great success together.”
For more information on ISM SPA, please visit www.ismspa.com.
###
About ISM SPA
ISM SPA is a boutique spa management and wellness design firm that partners with resorts, hotels, day spas, residential properties and retail locations to deliver operational excellence and optimal spa experiences. ISM SPA is dedicated to creating positive lasting relationships with clients, partners and employees by building branded spas that offer unsurpassed service, impactful results, attention to detail, and commitment to continuous improvement. ISM SPA is built on a foundation of expert spa operators and designers in order to effectively integrate a brand concept into intelligent design and world-class service standards, providing the critical management link between the spa brand and its key stakeholders.
About Evins Communications
EVINS is the leading brand marketing communications and public relations firm specializing in the premium, prestige and luxury sectors. The Agency, which encompasses 20 professionals in four practice areas – Digital Content & Integration; Food, Spirits & Wine; Lifestyle & Wellbeing; and Travel & Hospitality – has made a consequential contribution to the growth and development of numerous icon and legacy brands and businesses. EVINS is well known for providing consummate business and strategic counsel, as well as for developing creative and innovative strategies and tactics in order to create compelling brand experiences that catalyze brand resonance and engagement.
Since its founding in 1987, EVINS has played an invaluable role in the development and growth of icons and innovators including American Express, Colgin Cellars, Departures Magazine, Double Cross Vodka, Hotels & Resorts of Halekulani, Jet Linx Aviation, The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Lanesborough, Leica Camera, Maker’s Mark, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Schaller & Weber, Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection, amongst others. In 2021, EVINS was named the Official Communications Agency of Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury travel.
Erin Nemeth
EVINS Communications
+1 212-377-3588
email us here