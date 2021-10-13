Volume 0 Group Exhibition and Solo Exhibition About "Taking up Space" in Chelsea, NY
Volume 0 is a project that invites artists to share their ideas around "taking up space."RIDGEWOOD, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Volume 0 Group Exhibition and Solo Exhibition About "Taking up Space" in Chelsea, NY
NEW YORK (CHELSEA), October 22, 2021- Seventeen NYC Artists, listed below, will present work on an opening night at 504 W22nd St. NY, NY 10011 on October 22, 2021, from 6 - 9 pm as part of an Award Program. The exhibition will be on display from October 22 - 24, 2021. Volume 0 is a project that invites artists to share their ideas around "taking up space." Exhibiting artists explore different interpretations of this topic through size, message, meaning, or all three.
Lanee Hood-Hazelgrove has carefully chosen works from New York City-based artists through an open call and artist studio visits in her curatorial debut this fall. The idea of "taking up space" has propelled her work and fueled her interest in showing how this can also be seen in other artists' work today. For her, "taking up space" is about self-worth, but equally also about stepping aside and allowing others to take up space, too. The group exhibition is located on the top floor of the two-floor gallery space above her debut solo exhibition of paintings below. Through this arrangement, she cultivates a community of creatives coming from a wide range of experiential backgrounds.
Lanee Hood-Hazelgrove
Mercedes Jelinek
Anthony Torrano
Jackson Elliott
Dan Estabrook
Natasha Tripathi
Marshall LaCount
Kris Graves
Brian Weiss
Clintel Steed
Charlie Innis
Althea James
Yasmin Hussein
Paul Root
Caylah Leas
Paula Lycan
John Tsombikos
This exhibition is funded by the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. Painter Lanee Hood-Hazelgrove is one of 3,000 New York City-based artists to receive $5,000, which will bring the group exhibition Volume 0 to the Chelsea neighborhood of New York in Manhattan on October 22, 2021.
Throughout three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists received $5,000 grants to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs over the summer and fall of 2021. Artists can use the grant to create new work, phase or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted. It is strongly recommended that a portion of the grant be used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and any other artists engaged in supporting the project.
The public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.
Lanee Hood-Hazelgrove
City Artist Corps Grants
laneehhazelgrove@gmail.com
+1 415-225-2973