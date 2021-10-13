NutriFresh Services Honored by Goldman Sachs, Guy Ironi, CEO, Among 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs at 2021 B+I Summit
We are committed to creating and delivering value, allowing all of our partners, regardless of size, to quickly deploy a national perishable ECom fulfillment program at scale by leveraging our network”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing NutriFresh Services’ CEO, Guy Ironi, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.
Goldman Sachs selected Guy as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Guy is a senior executive with over 20 years of management, strategic planning and operational implementation experience. He has managed companies and built brands across multiple industries, including Raymond Weil USA (Swiss timepieces), Small World Toys, Ronco (Ron Popeil’s legendary infomercial company), Cosmedicine (Skin Care).
Guy took over as NutriFresh’s CEO in 2016 to execute a turnaround on behalf of the family office that invested in the founding leadership team. The distressed business ultimately pivoted from a contract beverage manufacturer into a tech-enabled e-commerce fulfillment platform for cold and frozen foods. During his tenure, the company has more than doubled sales annually, has achieved nearly 20X earnings growth, and was included on the 2021 Inc. 5,000 list of fastest growing companies.
“It’s not often, in the life of an entrepreneur, that you receive such strong positive feedback that you are doing the right thing.” said Guy Ironi, CEO of NutriFresh Services. “When we entered the perishable e-comm fulfillment sector, we made a significant investment and commitment to an opportunity in a very fast-growing segment that we believed was dramatically underserved. This award is a testimony to our team’s execution on that opportunity, and recognition that the technology and services platform we have built is really making a difference in our customers lives, enabling them to achieve their business growth objectives. We are committed to creating and delivering value to our customers, allowing all of our partners, regardless of size, to quickly deploy a national fulfillment program at scale by leveraging our fulfillment network, our enterprise technology, and our deep carrier relationships. NutriFresh is dedicated to being the leading service provider in the cold and frozen e-comm fulfillment space, and we look forward to sharing exciting news about our growth plans in the coming weeks and months.”
“Innovation doesn’t happen just anywhere; it thrives where there’s a wide range of thoughts and perspectives,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. “One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we’ve chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Guy Ironi as one of this year’s most intriguing entrepreneurs.”
In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.
About NutriFresh Services
Headquartered in Edison, NJ, NutriFresh Services is a leading cold chain logistics partner for e-commerce driven food and beverage brands, with a national footprint. The Company provides fulfillment services – including frozen and cold storage, kit assembly, and parcel shipping optimization and coordination – for direct-to-consumer oriented brands. In addition to its owned and operated locations, NutriFresh has a national network of partners strategically located across the country providing vast and efficient geographic reach and speed of delivery to customers. The Company also provides high pressure processing (HPP) services to the market, a non-thermal process which extends shelf life and reduces waste for packaged food manufacturers.
