Gazprom and Russian Government sign agreement of intent on hydrogen energy

Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and Oleg Aksyutin, Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee – Head of Department at Gazprom, today signed at Russian Energy Week International Forum 2021 an Agreement of Intent aimed at advancing the hi-tech area of activity “Development of hydrogen energy and decarbonization of industry and transport on the basis of natural gas” in the Russian Federation.

The Agreement aims to, inter alia, accelerate the advancement of natural gas-based technologies in the area of hydrogen energy, as well as to create pilot projects.

According to the document, Gazprom will draw up a roadmap and submit it for approval to the Government of the Russian Federation. The roadmap will outline the target indicators of technological development and the corresponding action plan.

Gazprom and the Russian Government will join their efforts to implement the roadmap with the participation of stakeholders.

Background

On August 5, 2021, the Russian Government approved the Concept for the development of hydrogen energy in the Russian Federation.

 

