Gender Fair proudly announces the certification of law firm, Dorf & Nelson LLP

It is vital that every employee knows and believes they have an equal opportunity to contribute and be included in all aspects of the firm. ”NEW YORK, USA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK, October 5, 2021 — Gender Fair®, the world’s first consumer rating system for gender equality, announced that Dorf & Nelson LLP has, once again, achieved Gender Fair certification. Dorf & Nelson is the first, and only, Gender Fair certified law firm in the United States. As more and more businesses are asking their vendors for information on diversity, this certification tells clients and potential clients that Dorf & Nelson is keeping up with current standards and expectations.
The firm has worked hard to promote gender equity; it offers both paid maternity leave and part-time employment. Diversity has always been one of the key cores of Dorf & Nelson’s strength. To further the firm’s dedication to a diverse and inclusive workplace, it started a Diversity & Inclusion Council to oversee and monitor the firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Council is led by Melissa G. Andrieux, Esq. and includes a group of employees, including attorneys and administrative staff, of diverse backgrounds who meet on a monthly basis to discuss strategies and recommendations on issues of culture, climate, diversity, equity and inclusion at the firm.
“The Council is an important part of the firm”, said Ms. Andrieux, who also serves as the firm’s Chief Client Relations Officer. “It is vital that every employee knows and believes they have an equal opportunity to contribute and be included in all aspects of the firm. Diverse viewpoints and opinions not only benefit the firm and its employees but provide our clients with more innovative and creative solutions to address their needs. The firm’s commitment to diversity and inclusion is forward thinking and sets Dorf & Nelson apart from many other firms. My goal with the Council is to continue the firm’s progressive nature and foster an environment of respect, value and support for everyone”.
In a move to bring future diversity to the legal profession, the firm has endowed the Beth S. Nelson Memorial Scholarship at Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University with a preference that it be awarded to a female student. Gender Fair CEO Johanna Zeilstra says, “We are thrilled at the steps Dorf & Nelson continues to take both internally and externally in the community to create more fairness and equity for all women.
To confer the designation, Gender Fair assesses a company’s gender metrics using proprietary methodology across five categories (leadership, employee policies, advertising, diversity reporting and philanthropy). Gender Fair calculates a score measuring how a company rates when it comes to gender equity. The elite roster of organizations that have been Gender-Fair certified, includes J&J, P&G, Eli Lilly, Microsoft, IBM, Edelman, Save the Children, Meredith Corp., and Mastercard.
About Dorf & Nelson LLP
Dorf & Nelson is a business law firm headquartered at the International Corporate Center in Rye, New York, with offices in Manhattan, Garden City and Los Angeles, California. Dorf & Nelson serves a wide range of corporations, entrepreneurs, growing businesses and successful companies as both legal counsel and trusted advisors in the practice areas of litigation, corporate law, commercial and real property finance, commercial real estate and land use, labor and employment law, intellectual property, life sciences, medical malpractice defense and not-for-profit.
About Gender Fair
A public benefit corporation, Gender Fair developed a proprietary, independent, and expert-reviewed rating system designed to measure the impact of gender equality policies and inclusion programs at the nation’s employers. Its approach is informed by the United Nations’ Women’s Empowerment Principles. The ratings of public companies are published on Gender Fair’s mobile app. Only 10 percent of the several hundred publicly-traded companies analyzed have achieved Gender Fair standards and are eligible for certification. Certified Gender Fair companies have demonstrated a measurable commitment to equality and diversity.
