Unprepared Hikers on Liberty Springs Trail

CONTACT: CO Jonathan Demler 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 13, 2021

Lincoln, NH – At 7:10 p.m. on October 12, 2021, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a pair of hikers who were in distress on the Liberty Springs Trail in Lincoln. The hikers had run behind on their planned hiking timeline and now faced descending the trail in the dark, as they did not have any lights. After considering the challenges faced by the pair, it was decided to mount a rescue effort in order to prevent the hikers from becoming lost from the trail or injured trying to hike down the rugged terrain in the dark. A Conservation Officer with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to provide lights and ensure the group made it to the trailhead safely.

The Conservation Officer met the hikers at 8:30 p.m. on the trail, provided them with lights, and the group hiked to the trailhead without further incident. Shannon Dillon, 27, of Auburn, ME, and Christina Bisson, 28, of Lewiston, ME, were tired but uninjured. Due to the unpreparedness of the hikers, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will be recommending that they be billed for this preventable rescue.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone planning to enjoy the outdoors this fall to think ahead and make safe decisions. Bringing a reliable light source other than a cell phone is a must for any hike, regardless of the anticipated time it may take. Planning ahead by researching trails, preparing enough equipment and supplies, and weighing one’s experience and abilities is necessary to successfully complete any hike. Please visit http://www.hikesafe.com for more information.