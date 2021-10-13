Update: Officer Involved Death Investigation in Chippewa County, Wis.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in Chippewa County, Wis. that occurred on the evening of Friday, October 8, 2021.

On the evening of October 8, 2021, Chippewa County Sheriff’s Sergeant MARTIN FOLCZYK, with 20 years in law enforcement, initiated a traffic stop with LANCE R. STELZER, age 30 years, who was on a moped in rural Chippewa County. A physical altercation between Stelzer and Sergeant Folczyk broke out during the traffic stop and Stelzer sprayed Sergeant Folczyk with a substance. Sergeant Folczyk discharged his weapon, striking Stelzer.

EMS provided life-saving measures to Stelzer, but he succumbed to his injuries before arriving at a hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

Sergeant Folczyk has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Eau Claire Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Chippewa County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.