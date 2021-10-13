Delaware Public Archives Dedicates Equal Suffrage Study Club Historical Marker

The Delaware Public Archives & Delaware Heritage Commission are proud to present the installation and unveiling of the “Equal Suffrage Study Club” Historical Marker — the final marker in the series of four Delaware Historical Markers celebrating the centennial of the passage and ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States providing for women’s suffrage.

This Marker salutes the Equal Suffrage Study Club that was founded in 1914 by — and for — African American women and encouraged the public to campaign for women’s voting rights and the inclusion of African American women.

This NEW marker is installed along the Michael N. Castle Trail in close proximity to the location of the original colored schoolhouse that was the location of the 1920 meeting enshrined on this Delaware Historical Marker.

These Delaware Historical Markers have been installed with the support of the Delaware Women’s Suffrage Commission, in cooperation with the Delaware Heritage Commission and the Delaware Public Archives. Regretfully, the installation and presentation of these Historical Markers have been delayed due to the pandemic.

Learn more about the Delaware Centennial – www.archives.delaware.gov/women-vote-100