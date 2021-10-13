Wood County Unveils State-of-the-Art Website to Enhance Awareness Among Visitors, Residents and Businesses in East Texas
LoveWoodCounty.com is a new user-friendly site created for the county’s residents, businesses, and visitors from other parts of Texas and beyond.
We have a lot to offer to people in neighboring counties, as well as in Dallas, Houston, and Louisiana. LoveWoodCounty.com reflects that and will support growth in Wood County.”QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keeping up with the rapid growth in Wood County, Texas, the Wood County Economic Development Commission announced today the launch of a new website. LoveWoodCounty.com is a new user-friendly site created for the county’s residents, businesses, and visitors from other parts of Texas and beyond.
Long the home of internationally recognized bass fishing tournaments, as well as other attractions and events, the county has been striving to catch up with that growth in recent years. Creating this website—including a more robust calendar of events, listings of public services for new residents, and other features—is one example of that initiative.
“By launching LoveWoodCounty.com, we are staying ahead of the curve when it comes to other rural counties,” said Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron. “We have a lot to offer to people in neighboring counties, as well as in Dallas, Houston, and Louisiana. LoveWoodCounty.com reflects that and will support growth in Wood County and make us even more attractive to other organizations that would like to stage their events here.”
Other features that make LoveWoodCounty.com helpful to residents and visitors alike include general information about life, business, and tourism in Wood County; a comprehensive collection of stories, photos, and videos about interesting people, places, and happenings from around the area; and links to a variety of sources of additional information about the county and East Texas, including relevant social media sites.
To complement LoveWoodCounty.com, the WoodCountyTX.com site that the Commission already has will also be updated in the coming weeks to feature news and information about the Wood County EDC’s current programs and activities that will be helpful to site selectors, local and regional businesses, and the various communities around the county.
“These two websites will create a funnel for growth—the right kind of growth—in Wood County,” said Steve Eggleston, an incoming board member of the Wood County EDC, who has donated an extensive amount of time, pro bono through his company, to help spearhead the creation of both websites. “Together they will serve as an important foundational piece for other marketing and branding initiatives to come.”
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
