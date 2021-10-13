Air Cleaners Market | 2020-2030 Exhibit a Huge Growth by Profiling Major Companie : Eureka Forbes , Hitech and Goldstar
EINPresswire.com/ -- An air filter is usually made of a spun fiberglass material or from pleated paper or cloth enclosed in a cardboard frame. The basic function of air cleaner is to clean and filter air. Filtration is done when expended air is brought back into the HVAC equipment to be conditioned and distributed again. Air is passed through filters to remove all particles and contaminants such as dust & odour. Air filters are ranked with minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) rating and are available in different range and types in the market. Air cleaners with higher efficiency have higher costing. Air cleaners helps prevent air borne virus and bacteria and thus are majorly used in house hold sectors, corporate offices, and restaurants. These factors impact the growth of the air cleaner market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
There is an increase in the demand for air cleaners owing to lockdown. However, the supply chain has been halted due to imposed lockdown by the government, which has hampered the supply of air cleaners.
Air cleaners help in prevention of air borne virus and bacteria which being useful and helpful in avoidance of corona virus diseases. This boosts the growth of the air cleaners market. Online platforms are playing a vital role in uplifting supply chain as peoples are avoiding in store purchase, due to fear of spreading corona virus diseases.
Top Impacting Factors-
An air cleaner eliminates dust & contaminants from air and improves the air quality which helps to maintain healthy lifestyle. They also help prevent odor and eliminate second hand smoke such as smoke of cigarettes and odor of pets. These factors in turn boost the demand for air cleaners in the market.
Use of air cleaners during travel is also one of the main drivers boosting the growth of the air cleaners market. During travel, people face lots of dust and pollution, especially those who are having asthma or allergies from dust. Air cleaners are portable and can be easily carried during the journey, which helps people stay fit and healthy.
Awareness among people about healthy life style is an important driver that boosts the growth of the air cleaners market. Air cleaners help to purify internal air at home and eliminate the harmful chemicals from indoor environments. These also help improve sleep, which boost their demand in the market.
Market trends-
Use of IOT technology in air cleaners
These days, IoT technology is being used in air cleaners, which helps consumers to access air cleaners from smart phones which show air quality reports and enable remote use. Innovation in air cleaners by key players fuels the growth of the air cleaners market.
Surge in use of air purifiers
Use of air cleaners is on an increase as there is rise in air borne diseases & allergies. After spread of COVID-19, people are asked to work from home and they also prefer staying-at-home, so prominence of air cleaners has been increased. Air cleaner helps to purify indoor air and enhance the air quality. This fuels the growth of air cleaners in the market.
Key Benefits of Report-
This study presents the analytical depiction of the air cleaner industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the air cleaner market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to highlight the air cleaner growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed air cleaner market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years
Questions Answered in the Report –
Who are the leading market players active in the air cleaner market?
What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?
What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?
