Vancouver Film School named among the Top 20 Acting Schools by Casting Workbook
The inaugural list by global-based Casting Workbook includes VFS, York University, Capilano University, and others.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcement Highlights:
The list represents the very best Canadian acting schools from across the country.
Schools were selected based on an extensive review of curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis, and private industry-expert consultation.
Other named schools include Capilano University, Dalhousie University, National Theatre school of Canada, UBC, and York University.
(VANCOUVER, B.C.) October 8, 2021 – Vancouver Film School is proud to announce it has been named one of the Top 20 Canadian Acting Schools by global-based Casting Workbook in their inaugural 2021 list.
Casting Workbook will release a list annually in October, based on a thorough and comprehensive ranking system including an extensive review of curriculum information, public ratings & surveys, media analysis, and private industry-expert consultation. Top institutions listed alongside VFS include National Theatre School of Canada, York University, and Toronto Academy of Acting for Film & Television.
Providing essential learning and educational content for both aspiring and professional actors has been one of Casting Workbook’s core objectives. Beginning in October 2021, Casting Workbook Pro members will be able to attend a free virtual acting class or workshop experience from one of the top listed schools each month, and access previous months’ classes as part of their membership.
“VFS is so pleased and humbled to be named alongside such fantastic post-secondary schools in Casting Workbook’s first-ever list. Our acting department has been shaped by our exceptional, creatively engaged faculty & staff, and our unique position within VFS. With opportunities to collaborate with Game, Film, Sound and Animation at an international school, we’re proud to see so many talented students graduate from our program and go on to great things. At VFS, we strive to offer the most innovative, industry-integrated film & tv focused education in the world, and we will continue to grow and nurture our local & global community of actors alongside leaders like Casting Workbook” -Jennifer Clement – Head of Acting, VFS
“For 15 years, Casting Workbook's mandate has been to create a convergence between education and industry. Working with top acting schools and universities, we provide industry education as well as hosting graduating class showcases to talent agents and casting directors. We are thrilled to bring the top acting schools to our members as a part of this mandate.” -Susan Fox – CEO & Founder, Casting Workbook
To view the full list, visit www.bestCanadianActingSchools.com.
About Vancouver Film School
In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.
About Casting Workbook:
For over 25 years, Casting Workbook has been driving the industry forward with their leading-edge enterprise casting software. By bridging essential communications between production, casting, agents, and their talent, they have worked with some of the biggest production studios including Disney, Netflix, Universal, HBO, Fox Features, Lions Gate, Sony, Nickelodeon, and many more. With a global network of almost 500,000 English, French and Spanish members, Casting Workbook has offices in Los Angeles, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal & Madrid.
