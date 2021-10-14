CLEARWAY CLOSES $775 MILLION IN NEW CORPORATE FINANCING
Positions Leading U.S. Renewable Energy Developer for Accelerated GrowthSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearway Energy Group LLC (“Clearway”), one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy in the United States, announced today that it has secured corporate credit facilities totaling $775 million to fuel the growth of its renewable energy development pipeline.
“We’re excited about the broad opportunity set this capital enables us to pursue across wind, solar, and storage as we look to more than double the growth of our development business over the next several years,” said Max Gardner, Treasurer and Vice President of Corporate Finance at Clearway. “With the support of our financial partners, we’ve invested in our growing portfolio of development assets and expanded our development activities to every regional market in the U.S. ”
The corporate credit facilities consist of a $300 million revolving credit facility, a $300 million letter of credit facility, and a $175 million term loan. Natixis served as coordinating lead arranger on the transaction, which included twelve financial institutions.
Since its formation a little more than three years ago, Clearway has established itself as a top five renewable energy company in the U.S. in terms of owned capacity, with more than 5 gigawatts of wind, solar, and battery storage projects in its operating portfolio, and a robust development pipeline of more than 16 gigawatts.
###
About Clearway Energy Group
Clearway Energy Group is leading the transition to a world powered by clean energy. Along with our public affiliate Clearway Energy, Inc., we own and operate more than 7.5 gigawatts of renewable and conventional energy assets across the country. As we develop a nationwide pipeline of new renewable energy projects for the future, Clearway’s more than 5 gigawatts of wind, solar, and energy storage assets offset the equivalent of nearly 8.8 million metric tons of carbon emissions for our customers today. Clearway Energy Group is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Carlsbad, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Houston, TX; and Princeton, NJ. For more information, visit clearwayenergygroup.com.
Art Sasse
Clearway Energy Group
+1 503-453-0051
art.sasse@clearwayenergy.com