Texas Film Commission Announces 2021 Texas Film Round-Up

October 13, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

The Texas Film Commission (TFC) today announced that the Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) is accepting films and videotapes for the 2021 Texas Film Round-Up through the end of October. Individuals, businesses, and institutions are invited to mail their Texas-related films and videotapes to TAMI for free digitization in exchange for contributing a digital copy of their materials for possible inclusion on TexasArchive.org.

The award-winning Texas Film Round-Up discovers, preserves, and shares the stories of Texans by digitizing and providing access to their obsolete media. The program has resulted in the digitization of more than 50,000 films and videotapes dating as far back as 1910 and spanning through the decades of media technology.

"We are so proud of our longstanding partnership with TAMI and the Texas Film Round-Up," said TFC Director Stephanie Whallon. "The contributions received during the Texas Film Round-Up help preserve Texas’ rich history and vibrant culture for both education as well as entertainment."

An ever-growing curated collection of videos is available at TexasArchive.org. This online video-sharing platform welcomes the public to watch, explore, and learn about Texas history and culture. It also includes free lesson plans to assist educators in K-12 social studies instruction.

Participants should register at TexasAchive.org/round-up, where they will receive instructions on packing and mailing their media. Packages must be postmarked by October 30. Submissions may also dropped off on Saturday, October 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the TAMI office. Additional details can be viewed at TexasArchive.org/round-up.

About TAMI: The Texas Archive of the Moving Image (TAMI) is an independent non-profit organization founded in 2002 to discover, preserve, make accessible, and serve community interest in Texas’ moving image heritage. More information is available at TexasArchive.org

About TFC: The Texas Film Commission in the Office of the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Division helps to grow local jobs and local economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production. More information is available at gov.texas.gov/film