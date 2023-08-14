Governor Abbott Announces Over $130,000 Job Training Grant To Texas Southmost College

August 11, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a Skills Development Fund (SDF) grant award of $132,794 to Texas Southmost College by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). Through this SDF grant, Texas Southmost College will provide training to upskill more than 130 employees of Rich Products Corporation in relevant industry areas like programmable logic controllers, electronics, forklift operations, total project management, welding, and more.

"Texas continues to invest in our growing workforce to support vital industries in our state's mighty economy," said Governor Abbott. "This SDF grant to Texas Southmost College in Brownsville will equip more hardworking Texans with the skills they need to remain competitive in their field. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for partnering with Texas Southmost College as we continue to build Texas' workforce of tomorrow."

“The Skills Development Fund highlights the way TWC is collaborating with employers across Texas to upskill workers for high-demand jobs in critical industries,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “This TWC grant marks yet another milestone in the development of Texas’ expanding workforce.”

Yesterday, Chairman Daniel presented the award at a ceremony that included state and local officials, Texas Southmost College leadership, and Rich Products Corporation representatives in Brownsville.

The SDF is the state's workforce training grant program that helps businesses upskill their new or incumbent workforce. In partnership with the public community and technical colleges, workforce development boards, and Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TWC collaborates to provide customized, innovative training to Texas businesses of all sizes. The SDF grant program has provided training opportunities in partnership with at least 4,800 employers to upgrade or support the creation of nearly 420,000 jobs throughout Texas since the program's inception in 1996.