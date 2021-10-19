Dental Implant Services in Springfield, PA Available from DICE Dental
DICE Dental offers dental implants in Springfield, PA, along with dentures, crowns, and extractions.
We’re making care more affordable, more accessible, and more comfortable.”SPRINGFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dental implants in Springfield, PA, are available from DICE Dental. Owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, DICE Dental specializes in high-quality, affordable dental care in the Philadelphia area.
“We are breaking down the barriers to patient care,” says Dr. Alger. “We’re making care more affordable, more accessible, and more comfortable.”
Dental implants are the most popular service available from DICE Dental. Starting at only $750, a dental implant uses a titanium screw to replace a missing tooth root. An abutment and crown are then added for a more natural finish. Dental implants are not only more durable than other options, but they are natural-looking and help prevent further jawbone loss.
In addition to dental implants, dentures in Springfield also are available. Conventional dentures from DICE start at $499. If patients are looking for more stability, implant overdentures also are available, starting at $2500.
To learn more about dental implants and dentures, request a free consultation with the team at DICE Dental. Dr. Alger will walk patients through both treatments, take x-rays, and help determine which treatment is best for their health and smile.
To request an appointment with the Springfield dentist, visit https://dice-dental.com/schedule-an-appointment/. DICE is located only minutes from Philadelphia, PA.
