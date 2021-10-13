Stakeholders Summary of a Sleeping Giant Alterola Biotech, Inc (OTC:ABTI)

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mina Mar Group www.minamargroup.com a mergers and acquisitions firm (M&A) research team discovered a new gem and outstanding potential back in July 2021 which sits hidden at Alterola Biotech – ABTI. https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ABTI/profile

Back in June 2021 along with ABTI 10Q filings ABTI announced the business direction change which was supported by the most recent 8K which reflects the management change as well with Mr. Seamus McAuley acting as a CEO

ABTI Pharma Ltd is a UK-based pharmaceutical company developing cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non- cannabinoid pharmaceutical active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical medicines made from cannabinoid, cannabinoid-like, and non-cannabinoid APIs and targeting European novel food approval of cannabinoid-based, cannabinoid-like and non-cannabinoid ingredients and products. In addition, the company is seeking to develop such bulk ingredients for supply into the cosmetic sector.

Significant information that proved our sense that ABTI is a true hidden gem is the fact that they have entered into a Common Stock Purchase Agreement and a Registration Rights Agreement with EMC2 Capital, LLC where Buyer agreed to invest up to One Hundred Million Dollars into the ABTI. Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/investing/stock/abti/financials/secfilings?docid=15174972

Stay tuned, as the issuer has agreed to participate in the Emerging Growth (EG) conference by the end of the Q4. EG offers an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in an effective and time-efficient manner.

The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All Conferences are first announced on Twitter – @MinaMarGroup

About Mina Mar Group:

Mina Mar Group Inc. Mina Mar Group (MMG) http://www.minamargroup.com/ a full range of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Investor Relations (IR) services for companies quoted on OTC Markets, NASDAQ and NYSE. Mina Mar Group's services range from full service Investor Communication, Investor Relations, Awareness, Strategic Consulting, Performance Improvement's and more. To find out more about MMG's presence and our focus on OTC based companies please visit our website http://www.minamargroup.com/