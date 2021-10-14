AdEx Network to Become Ambire аnd Pivot to a DeFi Wallet

AdEx Network becomes Ambire

AdEx Network has just announced its rebranding. The company will start operating under the name Ambire.

SOFIA, BULGARIA, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdEx Network (https://www.adex.network/) has just announced its rebranding. The company will start operating under the name Ambire and will shift focus to Ambire Wallet: a new generation cryptocurrency wallet that enables everyone to benefit from DeFi easily and securely.

AdEx Network, the company behind the decentralized advertising platform of the same name, has just announced its rebranding to Ambire. The ad network will be renamed to Ambire AdEx, and the cryptocurrency wallet that they are developing will assume the name Ambire Wallet.

“When we founded AdEx Network in 2017, blockchain technology was still in its infancy, Ethereum had almost no adoption, and things were developing at a lightning speed. We were only working on our decentralized ad platform,” commented Ivo Georgiev, CEO and founder of Ambire.

“A mere four years later, the industry is almost unrecognizable. We achieved a lot during this time and we felt it was time for a brand update that reflects that growth that we underwent as a company,” Georgiev added.

In the time since the company launch, the Ambire team has created technology that simplifies crypto: seedless logins, paying transaction fees on Ethereum in stablecoins rather than in ETH, automated gas fee management, eliminating ERC approvals, and much more. This puts them in the right position to tackle the problems of the crypto wallets market and set new standards for usability.

“Ambire is an Italian verb that means to aspire and strive. And that’s what we do,” explained Vanina Ivanova, CMO of the company, about the choice of the new name.

Shifting focus

Ambire AdEx was first launched in 2020 and today the self-serve ad exchange has more than 16,000 registered publishers and advertisers. With it in a more mature state, the team can now shift focus to their new product - a DeFi focused smart wallet that opens the doors to cryptocurrency and DeFi to anyone easily and securely.

Designed for anyone from the absolute beginner in crypto to the crypto- and DeFi-savvy users, Ambire Wallet brings to the table a number of innovative features like one-click portfolio diversification, automatic gas management and hardware wallet support for military grade security.

With a crypto-enabled debit card in the pipeline, Ambire wallet will also allow users to purchase crypto with fiat and easily spend their crypto assets for everyday transactions.