The Cannon Movement Expands Mission to Motivate Entrepreneurs to Achieve Goals and Success

Founder and CEO Raheem Cannon now offering coaching sessions and speaking engagementsJACKSONVILLE, FLA., UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cannon Movement is on a new mission to help millions of entrepreneurs by motivating them to achieve their goals. Owner and CEO Raheem Cannon is now offering public speaking engagements and one-on-one coaching sessions through the CM Learning Academy.
The Cannon Movement began in 2017 and was inspired by Raheem’s lifelong passion for learning and reading. The company focuses on financial tips, business coaching, fitness, health and mental wellness.
“Growing up, I watched my grandmother Bobbie, my mother Kennette, and my uncle Kenny work very hard. They literally seemed to do everything, and that etched a burning desire in me to work just as hard,” Raheem said. “I also heard a statistic that most people don’t read another book after they graduate high school, and that has stuck with me. The combination of these two factors motivates me to constantly seek information to learn, grow and inspire others to do the same.”
On his journey to success, Raheem spent a decade working at various cell phone companies learning customer service, marketing and sales, as well as what he would need to do to own a successful business himself. He also began investing in the stock market at just 19 years old, knowing the importance of investing in his future. After some mistakes, Raheem found success in the stock market and is also now a crypto investor.
The serial entrepreneur didn’t stop with investing. Known as the King of Systems and Automation, Raheem has mastered how to implement automation and systems into businesses to streamline business operations. Raheem now takes his extensive knowledge and helps businesses globally achieve their goals. He owns multiple six-figure businesses, iOS and Android apps, and is a real estate investor, business coach and motivational speaker.
Raheem also shares his wisdom and advice on The Cannon Movement’s YouTube channel. In one of his latest videos, Raheem shares how to get approved for business credit with a Beginner’s Guide to Business Credit. The video discusses the basics of establishing credit for a business, business credit cards and a business bank account. The video also discusses the basic foundations of a business, such as the EIN, LLC, Duns numbers and online presence.
“CM is more than a store for e-commerce revenue, brand or promotional avenue; it’s a lifestyle. The Cannon Movement is an approach to life that encourages growth and maturity in all aspects of the human experience – fitness, health and wellness, finance, self-worth and discovery,” Raheem said. “Every day, you are given a chance to evolve into a better version of yourself than you were before, to do something great. Partner with us in being the source of inspiration for the people around you and make a difference.”
