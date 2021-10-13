Leading Manufacturer of Western Red Cedar is Changing its Name to Timber Build
Timber Build, previously known as ProWoodMarket, builds architectural timber millworkLILBURN, GA., UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProWoodMarket, one of the country’s major
manufacturing companies of western red cedar timber building supplies, has announced it is changing its name to Timber Build.
“Our new name better represents our products and brand to our customers,” said company spokesperson Josh Newell about family-owned Timber Build, which was founded in 2007 and specializes in building architectural timber millwork.
Among Timber Build’s thousands of standard products are millwork accents, such as wood brackets, corbels, rafter tails, porch knee braces, gable brackets, screen doors, window shutters, post caps, mantels and more.
“For more than a decade, we have been a nationwide industry leader, bringing innovative and affordable new products to the cedar architectural market every year that are purposeful and relevant to our customer's needs,” Newell said. “Timber Build can help in many ways, whether you are an architect designing a new project, a builder or contractor requiring hundreds of pieces on short notice, or a homeowner needing only one corbel for a kitchen countertop.
“Since we do all of our manufacturing in-house, we have endless flexibility regarding custom orders. Your custom products can be based on one of our existing products, your blueprint or hand sketch, or together we can design something specifically for your project,” Newell said.
Newell added that while the company’s name has changed, the qualities that have made it a leading timber manufacturer remain. They include:
• Quality – Timber Build master craftsmen hand-pick the material and always use appearance-grade or better western red cedar timbers.
• Value – Timber Build produces the highest-quality cedar accent pieces on the market.
• Experience – Timber Build is a family owned and operated business that’s been serving customers for more than 16 years.
• Variety – Timber Build has a large variety of cedar architectural wooden brackets, braces, corbels, rafter tails, gable brackets and more.
• Customer Support – Timber Build has prompt service and a courteous and knowledgeable staff.
• Hand Made in the United States - All of Timber Build’s products are hand made in the U.S. by factory-trained and qualified craftsmen with the highest attention to detail.
• Custom-Made Items – Custom products can be based on an existing product or Timber Build can design something specific from plans, drawings or an idea pictured in a client’s mind.
In addition, Newell said, real cedar is sourced from the most sustainably managed forests in the world.
Newell said independent studies prove that when it comes to environmental performance, natural wood is superior to synthetic products in every way. While other building materials generate greenhouse gasses, western red cedar actually removes greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere. And unlike brick, cement and composites, real cedar is renewable and biodegradable.
Newell outlined the other advantages that cedar has:
Cedar is a light, porous type of wood. This gives it a good insulating value perfect for use as a great building product. Cedar has remarkable dimensional stability. This means the wood doesn’t change its size or dimension despite weather, humidity or temperature conditions. Many types of wood will warp when subjected to moisture, but cedar stays straight and flat, which makes it perfect for manufacturing brackets, braces, corbels, rafter tails, gable brackets, screen doors, window shutters, pergolas, gazebos, cedar decks and more. Cedar stands up to moisture, resisting rot and insect damage better than other woods. Cedar products can be left without a finish or paint can be applied; however, it will need periodic maintenance. In some cases, homeowners want their cedar building products to be stained or painted in order to match their home’s decor.
Aesthetically, there really is no substitute for the natural beauty of real cedar. Imbued with decidedly crisp, yet superbly rich, tonal properties, real cedar can create sublime outdoor sanctuaries, embolden traditional home decor, provoke cutting-edge architecture and inspire innovative interiors.
Western red cedar is pitch and resin-free and versatile. That means it is ideal for accepting and holding a wide range of beautiful finishes, including elegant dark stains, shabby chic bleaches, traditional solid colors and naturally beautiful semi-transparents. Real cedar also offers a wide range of lumber dimensions, surface textures and grades.
Timber Build offers sales discounts for wholesalers, builders and contractors.
For more information about Timber Build, visit TimberBuild.com. The website includes a one-of-a-kind photo gallery, featuring wooden architectural products from multiple viewpoints and projects Timber Build did for its customers.
In addition, Timber Build has an annual contest for the best project with its wooden architectural products. Existing and new customers with projects finished by November 19, 2021 can fill out a form on the website and send in photos to enter the contest.
About Timber Build
Established in 2007, Timber Build (formerly ProWoodMarket), a Pro Wood Construction, Inc. company, is a family owned and operated business that understands the value of hard work, discipline and excellent customer service. Located in Lilburn, Georgia, we began by selling wooden brackets and corbels directly to homeowners wishing to increase their curb appeal in the metro Atlanta area. Not long after the business took off and before we knew it, we were selling to contractors, builders, architects and wholesalers working on much larger projects across the nation.
Since then, we have continued to grow into one of the nation’s leading providers of western red cedar wooden architectural products. Our products are handmade right here in the USA and are ideal for home and commercial remodeling, or for those individuals simply looking to take their exteriors to the next level. Perfect for renovations and revamping, our wood products will transform your next home or building project into something you’ll be proud of. We believe in integrity and honesty and would never sell a piece we wouldn’t want adorning our own home.
As the exclusive online reseller for Pro Wood Construction Inc., we’re proud to be able to offer superior quality products to thousands of customers, both large and small, at unbeatable factory direct pricing. No matter what need you have for our wooden exterior architectural products, we know that you will find satisfaction shopping with Timber Build. So please take a look at our vast selection of wood products and find the best fit for your next project. If you have any questions or would like some advice, please don’t hesitate to contact us. We’re here to help!
###
Media Relations
PR Services
email us here