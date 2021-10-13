Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Share 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Price Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the saudi arabia cat food market reached a value of US$ 30 Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the saudi arabia market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Report Sample: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Saudi-arabia-cat-food-market/requestsample
Cat food refers to commercially prepared food, made of animal- or plant-based materials, intended for the consumption of domesticated cats. It acts as an excellent source of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, and several other nutrients, such as minerals, vitamins, and amino acids. Cat food primarily includes poultry, meat, fish meal, milk products, fiber sources, grain, etc. Since cats are considered sacred, cheaper, and cleaner to buy and maintain, they are one of the most preferred pets in Saudi Arabia. As a result, the cat food market in the country has experienced sustained growth over the years.
The growing awareness among pet owners about the benefits offered by cat food providing essential nutrients, enhancing immune system, combating skin allergies, promoting healthy skin and a shiny coat, etc., is augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of customized treats and diet plans for cats is also propelling the market growth in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, the increasing shift towards premium cat food products with better nutritional value is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the expanding organized retail sector has enabled consumers to choose between different cat food products and brands in one place, which is expected to foster the market growth in the coming years.
Saudi Arabia Cat Food Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the saudi arabia cat food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the saudi arabia cat food market on the basis of product type, ingredient type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
Dry Food
Wet & Canned Food
Snacks & Treats
Breakup by Ingredient Type:
Animal Derivatives
Plant Derivatives
Cereal Derivatives
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Stores
Others
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/Saudi-arabia-cat-food-market
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
