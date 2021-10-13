West Africa Food Services Market: Trends 2021 with Share, Industry Size, New Business Opportunities
West Africa Food Services Market
The West Africa food services market to reach a value of US$ 6.2 Billion by 2026.SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “West Africa Food Services Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the West Africa food services market size reached a value of US$ 5.3 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 6.2 Billion by 2026.
Food services refer to activities involved in preparing and serving food to consumers dining out of home. They include both commercial and non-commercial operations, such as fine dining and fast food restaurants; school and hospital cafeterias; and caterers and food truck operators. Over the past few years, the food services industry in West Africa has witnesses rapid expansion as the large and growing population in West African countries offers vast growth opportunities for food service providers. Apart from this, willingness of the consumers to experience bold flavours, premium alternatives, etc. has further been driving the growth of the food services market in West Africa.
West Africa Food Services Market Trends:
Due social and economic changes in the West Africa, there has been a shift in the food consumption patterns of the consumers. The rising employment rate and disposable incomes have led to the expansion of the middle-class, which is developing a taste for ‘aspirational’ Western foods, such as burgers or European dishes. In line with this, several international fast food and restaurant chains have forayed into the larger regional markets. These companies are introducing food items made with local ingredients so as to attract new consumers. A number of local restaurants have also opened up which provide regional and traditional dishes to western fast foods. Additionally, the increase in migration rates have also diversified the food habits of the consumers, specifically in urban areas.
Key Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Retail Modes
Online
Market Breakup by End-Use:
Commercial
Non-Commercial
Market Breakup by Retail Type
Eat-in
Take away
Market Breakup by Segments:
Consumers
Full-Service Restaurants
Fast-food
Street Kiosks/Stalls
Cafes and Bars
Market Breakup by Country:
Nigeria
Ghana
Cote d’ Ivoire
Senegal
Others.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been examined in the report and the profiles of key players have also been provided.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
