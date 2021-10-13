US Skin Care Products Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis 2021-2026

The US Skin Care Products Market report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the market based on its segments including type, end-use, and region.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, 12207, October 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Skin care comprises of a wide range of beauty regimes for maintaining nourished and healthy skin along with relieving several dermatological ailments. Various skin care products include lotions, masks, moisturizers, body oil, creams, cleansers, serum, etc. These products are extensively adopted in numerous skin care practices for skin cleansing, skin hydration, removing acne, minimizing skin aging effects, protecting against UV exposure, exfoliating, etc.Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

US Skin Care Products Industry Trends and Drivers:The growing beauty consciousness, particularly among the millennial and urban population, is primarily driving the US skin care products market. Furthermore, the rising number of working women and the elevating consumer living standards are augmenting the per capita expenditures on skin care products in the country.Additionally, the escalating occurrences of skin-related disorders due to increasing pollution levels and hectic work schedules are further fueling the product demand. Besides this, the emergence of organic and natural ingredients-based alternatives and vegan-certified beauty items are also bolstering the market growth.Moreover, several manufacturers are introducing male grooming products to cater to changing preferences and requirements of consumers. Apart from this, the increasing internet penetration, the rising influence of social media beauty trends, and elevating celebrity endorsements are anticipated to propel the US skin care products market in the coming years.

US Skin Care Products Market Segmentation:The market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use, and region.

TypeEnd-useRegion:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:The US skincare products market report tracks the latest industry trends and analyses their overall impact on the market. It also evaluates the market dynamics, which cover the key demand and price indicators, and studies the market on the basis of the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models. The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the US skincare products industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

Report Metrics:Historical Year: 2015-2020Base Year: 2020Forecast Year: 2021-2025