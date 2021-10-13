Ophthalmic Devices Market Advances Into Robotic-Assisted Eye Surgeries

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robotic-assisted eye surgeries are being widely used by healthcare service organizations to improve treatment outcomes. Robot-assisted surgeries allow surgeons to perform complex eye operations with improved precision, amplified scale of motion, reduced tremor, task automation and flexibility. For instance, mechatronics and control laboratory and the Jules stein eye institute together developed intraocular robotic interventional and surgical system (IRISS) which is capable of performing both anterior and posterior intraocular surgery. This system consists of master surgical manipulators to manipulate two surgical instruments simultaneously through tiny ocular incisions and microscope mounted cameras for 3-D teleoperated surgical visualization. Preceyes BV also developed PRECEYES Surgical System to perform robot-assisted operation inside the eye.

The ophthalmic devices market consists of sales of ophthalmic devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce ophthalmic devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of eye related diseases.

The global ophthalmic devices market size is expected to grow from $30.32 billion in 2020 to $34.33 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ophthalmic devices market is expected to reach $42.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Major players covered in the global ophthalmic devices industry are Essilor International, Alcon (Novartis), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Hoya Corporation, CooperVision AG.

North America was the largest region in the global ophthalmic devices market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 24% of the global ophthalmic devices market. Africa was the smallest region in the global ophthalmic devices market.

TBRC’s global ophthalmic devices market report is segmented by type into vision care devices and equipment, cataract surgery devices and equipment, refractive surgery devices and equipment, diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

Ophthalmic Devices Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Vision Care Devices And Equipment, Cataract Surgery Devices And Equipment, Refractive Surgery Devices And Equipment, Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ophthalmic devices market overview, forecast ophthalmic devices market size and growth for the whole market, ophthalmic devices market segments, and geographies, ophthalmic devices market trends, ophthalmic devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

