Dental Equipment And Supplies Market Focuses On Constantly Incorporating Advanced Technology

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental industry is continuously incorporating advanced technologies for the manufacturing of dentures. Digital dentures deal with workflow involved in the fabrication of dentures which are prosthetic devices meant to replace missing teeth. This process utilizes software modules such as computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) and materials to create precision-fitted dentures in short durations. Inclusion of this concept allows dental technicians to fabricate prostheses using material discs with quicker design time and better fit. Companies that offer digital dentures include AvaDent, DENTCA, Dentsply Sirona, Amann Girrbach.

Major players covered in the global dental equipment and supplies industry are Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Carestream Health, 3M, Straumann.

Read More On The Global Dental Equipment And Supplies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

The global dental equipment and supplies market size is expected to grow from $15.92 billion in 2020 to $18.57 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The dental equipment and supplies market is expected to reach $24.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region, accounting for 33% of the global dental equipment and supplies market. Africa was the smallest region in the global dental equipment and supplies market.

The global dental equipment and supplies market report is segmented by type into therapeutic dental equipment, general dental devices and equipment, dental diagnostic imaging devices and equipment, dental surgical devices and equipment, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Therapeutic Dental Equipment, General Dental Devices And Equipment, Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment, Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dental equipment and supplies market overview, forecast dental equipment and supplies market size and growth for the whole market, dental equipment and supplies market segments, and geographies, dental equipment and supplies market trends, dental equipment and supplies market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Dental Equipment And Supplies Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=1969&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Method (Intraoral Imaging, Extraoral Imaging), By End Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Forensic Labs), Technology (X-Ray Systems, Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services), By Type of Procedure (Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-cosmetic Dentistry), By End User Gender: Male, Female), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-services-global-market-report

Dental Surgical Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Handheld Instruments, Handpieces, Lasers, Electrosurgical Systems, Ultrasonic Instruments), By End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinic, Diagnostic Centres), By Application (Bone Abnormalities, Reconstructive Post-Mortem Dental Profiling, Cysts, Comparative Dental Identification, Fractures), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-surgical-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/