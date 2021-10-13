Element5 strengthens commitment to security, achieves SOC2 Type 2 Certification

The workflow automation provider for post-acute care received SOC2 Type2 validation through rigorous audits, demonstrating commitment to protect customer data.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Element5, an Automation as a Service solution leveraging AI and RPA for post-acute care, today announced that it has received its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 Certification. The audit validated Element5’s operations, which meet the highest industry standard for security and compliance in their information security practices, governance, and policies.

“When automating, a major concern for post-acute care organizations is the accessibility and security of customer data, as robots perform complex administrative tasks”, said Bhavani Raman, co-founder & COO, Element5. “The SOC2 Type 2 Certification showcases Element5’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security while ensuring customers remain hands-off while getting complex and repetitive tasks completed. We’re thrilled to successfully complete the SOC2 Type 2 Audit and receive the certification.”

The SOC 2 examination demonstrates that an independent accounting and auditing firm has reviewed and examined an organization's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations, and tested those controls to ensure that they are operating effectively. Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), it ensures the personal and business assets of existing and potential customers are secure and protected.

In August 2021, Element5 announced the completion of its Series A round of funding at $15 million. The SOC2 Type 2 certification comes at the heels of rapidly expanding and helping more post-acute care organizations automate their operations, with the confidence and comfort of data privacy and security.

About Element5

Element5 is simplifying work for post-acute care organizations by offering end-to-end workflow Automation-as-a-Service. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Element5 delivers intelligent automation and analytics that help organizations improve operational efficiency, recognize revenue faster and help their resources focus on better patient outcomes.

By automating complex administrative tasks for post-acute care, Element5 frees healthcare personnel from time-consuming and repetitive processes, empowering teams to do more, by doing less.

Built by experts with decades of experience in healthcare and post-acute care, Element5 is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Chennai, India. You can learn more about Element5 and RPA on www.e5.ai