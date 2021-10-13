TheSports to power your OTT solution with loads of sports data coverage

Big names that has imported sports data from TheSports Enrich your content with sports api TheSports Feeds API

SINGAPORE, 新加坡, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports has featured an OTT solution with loads of sports data coverage to offer a seemingly different experience to all sports viewers. Now, sports lovers can watch any live match via internet streaming and enjoy streaming at any time and anywhere—on their iPad while lying in bed, on their smart TV, or even on their phones while commuting to work.

The prevalence of the OTT industry has rendered broadcast media outdated. The increased user engagement and various convenient features put it on the top of the list for sports viewers to rely on to enjoy their favorite match.

TheSports understands the growing need for sports data for all aspects of fan engagement which is why it has powered the most reliable and easily accessible data-driven OTT. Data-led OTT helps create an interactive space for the users who can navigate away from the match into the game's timeline, explore players and match stats, and other sports statistics.

OTT solution by TheSports does not only make sports easily accessible but also works to increase fan engagement. With the help of various gamification tools such as quizzes and polls as well as engagement-focused overlays, TheSports amplifies fan engagement.

OTT is not only a remarkable feature for sports viewers only, but also bettors and fantasy sports players. The increasing trend of betting and fantasy sports players has pushed TheSports to grant them equal inclusion as well. The data and stats provide a blueprint for players to place their bets correct. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that OTT Solution by TheSports is a win-win situation for all the stakeholders on board.

With an experience of more than a decade as a sports OTT provider, TheSports owns a team of passionate and dedicated specialists who understand entirely the flexibility live sport requires and offer data-driven OTT solutions. A data-driven approach in OTT has efficiently enhanced the users' experience by helping them gain detailed and accurate data insights.

The commitment of TheSports to deliver the best to their customers motivates them to keep doing better, and the OTT service by TheSports speaks for itself.

About TheSports

TheSports began as an idea of 5 NUS alumni has now become a company with over 200 employees with business customers in over 20 countries. Most of our employees have decades experience from top tech companies like Facebook, ESPN, Amazon or Nelson. And all of our engineers are not only expertise in coding, but also in sports. Therefore, we know better about the needs of our customers and how to achieve success in this industry.

We have been working on data processing & data model research for many years. We have comparative advantages in terms of the coverage and depth of sports data delivered each year. We rely on a wide base of both official and trusty sources but also on OCR & deep learning to analyse video in real time. It surely is still a work in progress but we aim to build the deepest and thus the simplest for developers to use, API.

Today, TheSports has been a leading sports provider of 15+ sports for global customers. More and more customers are recognizing us as the trusty partner. We pride ourselves providing a service which meets the demands of a very competitive market. Our passionate experts combine technology and sports data to fuel the passion of sports fans around the globe.