Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity

The global electric two-wheeler market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global electric two-wheeler market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026, according to the latest report by IMARC Group.Electric two-wheelers are self-propelling automobiles that are designed to operate on battery-based electric motors. These vehicles include motorcycles, mopeds and scooters that are widely used by individuals for covering short distances in a versatile manner as they assist in easily maneuvering through congested roads. They are commonly associated with zero carbon emissions, compact design, improved affordability and enhanced fuel efficiency. Apart from this, these two-wheelers are also characterized by several operational benefits and low maintenance costs. As a result, they are gaining widespread popularity as efficient and eco-friendly alternatives to gasoline-powered vehicles. We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market Trends:The global market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly personal vehicles among the masses. The growing environmental concerns regarding the increasing pollution levels due to the widespread utilization fuel-based automobiles across the globe has contributed to the rising awareness toward the economic and ecological benefits of adopting electric vehicles. These vehicles are commonly powered by unconventional power sources, such as rechargeable batteries or solar panels, thereby encouraging individuals to opt for these eco-friendly alternatives. The market is further driven by the numerous favorable initiatives undertaken by the governments of several countries to promote the use of electric vehicles in an attempt to reduce the increasingCO2 emission levels. Multiple governments are now offering tax rebates and subsidies upon purchasing electric vehicles, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, these two-wheelers are widely utilized by e-commerce companies for providing postal and delivery servicesin a quick and convenient manner. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the high depletion rates of petrol and diesel and the continuous up gradation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructures.Breakup by Vehicle Type:Electric Scooter/MopedElectric MotorcycleBreakup by Battery Type:Lithium-IonSealed Lead Acid (SLA)Breakup by Voltage Type:<48V48-60V61-72V73-96V>96VBreakup by Peak Power:<3 kW3-6 kW7-10 kW>10 kWBreakup by Battery Technology:RemovableNon-RemovableBreakup by Motor Placement:Hub TypeChassis MountedMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaSome of these key players include:AIMA Technology Co. Ltd.Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.BMW AGEnergica Motor Company S.p.A.GOVECS AGHero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.Mahindra GenZeTerra Motors CorporationVmoto LimitedYadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.and Zero MotorcyclesAs the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. 