Veterinary Dental Equipment Market 2021-26: Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity

According to the latest report by IMARC Group " Veterinary Dental Equipment Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global veterinary dental equipment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).Veterinary dental equipment refers to specialized tools that allow dental professionals for better visual access during an oral examination of animals. Some of the most commonly used veterinary dental equipment includes extraction forceps, probes, curettes, luxators, deciduous elevators, and tartar. They are designed to help veterinary dentists clean, extract, fill, adjust, repair and examine the teeth and gums to identify problems related to animal oral healthcare.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Market Trends:The growing awareness among pet owners regarding the maintenance and importance of pet oral hygiene and increasing investments by individuals in their pets' health represent the primary factors driving the global veterinary dental equipment market. Besides this, the rising incidences of periodontitis and gingivitis among animals that consist of a wide range of inflammatory conditions that affect the supporting structures of the teeth have also led to the rapid adoption of dental equipment worldwide. Moreover, the development of next-generation veterinary dental equipment technologies, especially for companion animals, is expected to provide a positive outlook to the market in the upcoming years.Breakup by Animal Type:Large AnimalSmall Companion AnimalBreakup by Product:EquipmentDental X-Ray SystemsElectrosurgical UnitsDental StationsDental LasersPowered UnitsHand InstrumentsDental ElevatorsDental ProbesExtraction ForcepsCurettes and ScalersRetractorsDental LuxatorsOthersConsumablesDental SuppliesProphy ProductsOthersAdjuvantsBreakup by End Use:Hospitals and ClinicsOthersMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaCompetitive Landscape with Key Player:Acteon Group LtdCharles Brungart IncCislak Manufacturing Inc.Dentalaire InternationalDispomed ltdHenry Schein Inc.iM3Vet Pty Ltd.Integra LifeSciences CorporationJ & J Instruments IncMAI Animal HealthMidmark CorporationTECHNIK VETERINARY Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.