HIPH CEO Ryan Fishoff Q&A Interview With CEO Transcript
Comprehensive Interview with HIPH CEO Ryan Fishoff
American Premium Water Corporation (OTCMKTS:HIPH)PLAYA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) (“the Company”)
CEO Transcript interview with American Premium Water Corporation (OTC:HIPH) CEO Ryan Fishoff.
The Company recently announced that all pre-orders had been filled. Are your Company’s products available for sale now?
The Company has products available for sale on the CaliBear website (www.calibearlife.com). CaliBear CBD products are in the process of being sent to retailers over the coming weeks. I recently posted on my personal twitter account last Friday about one smokeshop in particular that we brought online. Stores are being added and we look to add more. We are focusing our efforts towards wholesale and retails distribution while simultaneously incorporating digital advertising to grow our online business. Our number one priority is to grow sales and increase revenue.
The CBD industry has been oversaturated over the past year. How is the Company’s new brand standing out?
Just because there has been quantity, does not mean there is quality. I would estimate that 75-80% of the brands are just slapping CBD on the label hoping for a quick buck. We have been at this for a while. We have superior, quality products that are effective and manufactured to FDA and GMP practices. Another aspect that I believe differentes CaliBear from our competitors is the Company’s partnership with the AVP, which has been a game changer. It's one of the first CBD partnerships with a major league sports league. Most importantly, it gives CaliBear credibility with consumers and retailers. It's a validation of the product that its major league quality, which I feel puts us on a pedestal in the eyes of consumers. It's been a great partnership so far, one that we are fortunate to have. We are looking to further expand our partnership with the AVP while looking at innovative partnerships in the sports world, including looking to return to the Super Bowl next year, which will be held in Los Angeles.
Can you give an overview of CaliBear CBD brand?
The Company entered into a JV agreement with CaliBear back in February to produce an entire line of CBD products that includes CBD infused gummies, CBD tinctures, CBD pain cream, CBD lip balm, and CBD infused nano water and shots. The brand is ‘performance lifestyle’ that looks to incorporate the California lifestyle of with premium CBD products that help promote performance and relaxation. Beach volleyball encapsulates this relationship very well, which is why we partnered with the AVP, where CaliBear has 8 active players as part of Team CaliBear. These players act as great ambassadors of the brand, and provide great visibility for the product along with the sponsorship with the AVP.
While the brand has a California influence, it seems your Company’s focus is on the New York region. Any specific reason for that?
Well I am based here, so it is convenient! All kidding aside, there is a strategic reason for our focus on the New York area. Legalization in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut have occurred within the past year. CBD culture and consumer education is not very high in the region. It's a relatively new type of product that, whether correctly or incorrectly because of the cannabis legalization, is on the radar now of stores and consumers. The Company acquired Hemp cannabinoid licenses in New York state for distribution and retail. I believe this is a very valuable resource that will allow the Company to come up with innovative installation and activation programs to promote and sell CaliBear and other CBD products. There is going to be greater adoption of it in this region. I think this gives us a tremendous opportunity to get real estate and establish our brand in the area and beyond. In the I-95 corridor between Maine and Virginia, there are approximately as many people as California in a space half the size. The population density along with being situated with some of the country’s largest cities is a tremendous opportunity.
Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). American Premium Water Corporation cautions that statements made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. American Premium Water Corporation undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release. Additional details of the Company's business can be found in its public disclosures as a reporting issuer under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") EDGAR Database
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions effecting the equity markets
Investor Relations
American Premium Water Corporation
+1 888-983-0054
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter