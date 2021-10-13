Washing Machine Market 2021-26: SIze, Share, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global washing machine market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Washing Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global washing machine market exhibited stable growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.
A washing machine is a commonly used electronic appliance that assists in the performing laundry of clothes and fabrics. It also aids in spinning fabrics at high speed and removing dirt from the fiber. It comprises several internal components, including tub, balance rings, tub guards and pumps. Presently, it is widely available in semi-automatic, fully automatic, and top- and front-load variants across the globe.
Market Trends:
Due to sedentary lifestyles, on-demand laundry and dry-cleaning services are gaining traction among the masses. This represents one of the key factors bolstering the growth of the market. Moreover, as a washing machine helps in reducing manual labor,it finds extensive application in the residential and commercial sectors worldwide. Apart from this, leading manufacturers are developing energy-efficient variants with minimal carbon footprints. They are also focusing on integrating smartphone applications with advanced solutions for real-time alerts and remote access. This is anticipated to drive the market further.
Breakup by Product:
Fully Automatic
Front Load
Top Load
Semi-Automatic
Dryers
Breakup by Technology:
Smart Connected
Conventional
Breakup by Capacity:
Below 6 kg
6.1 to 8 kg
Above 8 kg
Breakup by Application:
Healthcare
Hospitality
Others
Breakup by End Use:
Commercial
Residential
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape with Key Player:
AB Electrolux
Alliance Laundry Systems LLC
Godrej Group
Haier Group Corporation
IFB Industries Limited
LG Electronics Inc.
MIRC Electronics Limited
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Toshiba Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation.
