Smart Cities Market Size 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “ Smart Cities Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global smart cities market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. A smart city is an infrastructural solution that utilizes software, user interfaces, communication networks and the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled sensors to optimize operations and promote sustainable development in urban areas. It involves the use of various mobile and web applications, along with sensors, chips and actuators for management and administration of the public and utilities through digital devices. Smart cities also utilize various advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). These technologies are integrated with smart grids , smart meters and smart waste management systems for automation across medical, education, transportation and energy industries.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-city-market/requestsample The global smart cities market is primarily being driven by hyper-urbanization, along with the increasing adoption of advanced solutions for economic, social and environmental development. The construction of smart cities and the utilization of advanced integrated technologies also aid in the remote monitoring and management of patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and ensuring the availability of optimal healthcare facilities. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government initiatives across developed and emerging economies for establishing smart cities, along with significant improvements in the energy infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. Looking forward, the global smart cities market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period (2021-2026).As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:ABB Group (NYSE: ABB)Cisco Systems Inc.Alphabet Inc.International Business Machines (IBM) CorporationMicrosoft CorporationOracle CorporationSchneider ElectricHitachi, Ltd.Siemens AGHuawei Technologies Co. Breakup by Smart Citizen Services:Smart EducationSmart HealthcareSmart Public SafetySmart Street LightingOthersBreakup by Focus Area:Smart TransportationSmart BuildingsSmart UtilitiesSmart Citizen ServicesBreakup by Smart Transportation:Smart TicketingTraffic Management SystemPassenger Information Management SystemFreight Information SystemConnected VehiclesOthersBreakup by Smart Buildings:Building Energy OptimizationEmergency Management SystemParking Management SystemOthersBreakup by Smart Utilities:Advanced Metering InfrastructureDistribution Management SystemSubstation AutomationOthersRegional Insights:EuropeNorth AmericaAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaAsk Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/smart-city-market We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape 