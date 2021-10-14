Could a Dog Really Become Calgary's Next Mayor?

Located at Olympic Way & 11th Ave, Debbie's Team has Reserved a Full Billboard Promoting Her Run for Mayor Debbie's Support for Animals is Simply Unmatched by Any Other Candidate Apart from Debbie, Not a Single Rival Candidate Has Expressed Support for Giving Away Dog Treats for Free

A new candidate has announced a surprise, last-minute run for Mayor of Calgary— meet Debbie the Pug

If you want others to be happy, practice kindness. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” — Debbie Lama

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unexpected turn of events, Debbie — a 5 year old Pug with next to no political experience — has announced her candidacy in Calgary’s upcoming mayoral election.Born an Okotoks farm girl, Debbie made the move to the big city at just 10-weeks of age and has been pounding the pavement here in Calgary ever since.Despite the fact that she’s never worn pants, brushed her own teeth, or traveled on a plane, Debbie knows a thing or two about the world we live in, most important, how to bring joy and happiness to others with kindness and compassion.Although Debbie boasts just a third-grade proficiency in English reading and writing, Calgary’s new canine candidate has left rivals Davison, Gondek, and Farkas licking their wounds on key campaign issues while pushing her agenda: "Less Talking. More Walking."With Debbie's team working like dogs day and night, they've not only prepared a fleet of memes but have also reserved a billboard outside the Saddledome (at Olympic Way & 11th Ave), leaving rival candidates reeling, since Debbie's sure to win over "on-the-fence" voters with her adorable face,Not by total coincidence, Debbie the Pug also happens to be the dog of John Minchin, co-founder & CEO of Calgary's own tech startup, Spot Dog Walkers Founded in 2016, Spot's on a mission to make all animals' lives better. For dogs, that means providing private walks whenever you need them; for other animals, that means donating proceeds to elephant charities abroad!Spot hopes busy Calgarians will make their dogs happier, animals abroad happier, and themselves happier (and less time-crunched), by "Spotting" their dog a walk with Spot's iOS & Android app.Beginning in Calgary, now dog owners also in Edmonton, Vancouver, and Toronto can use the Spot app to get private dog walks, now or next week, with insured and background-checked walkers.It's a doggy dog world out there, but if you're looking for a pawsitive story to cover, we'd love if you wrote a small blurb about our "Debbie for Mayor" effort.In case you'd like to learn more about this particular campaign (such as details you might need to help write the piece, extra photos we can provide, and so on), please contact Spot’s CEO & Co-Founder, John Minchin; we'll send you the information right away.Here's our contact information,Contact:John Minchin, Co-Founderadmin@spotwalk.ca+1 (403) 477-4377Also, you can follow the scent of Debbie-Mania by visiting her website and digging up her pooch platform,

Could A Dog Become the Next Mayor of Calgary? #DebbieforMayor