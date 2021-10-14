CarltonOne Releases Kart — A FREE AI-driven Employee Shop & Save Benefits Program
Over 100,000 daily deals and local coupons from popular brands, with 0% financing and delivery on thousands of items + every transaction funding tree planting.
Consumers are much more mindful after the pandemic-fueled financial crisis. Kart is a great tool that allows members to shop safely for the items they want without taking on high-interest debt.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CarltonOne Engagement is launching Kart in the US and Canada, a FREE shopping benefit program for employees of any sized business. Kart offers members more than 100,000 daily deals on merchandise, fashion, gift cards, events and travel experiences, plus the ability to unlock instant coupons for local attractions and neighborhood stores.
Kart joins CarltonOne’s other engagement tools — Power2Motivate, Global Reward Solutions and Evergrow — in supporting our eco-action mission by turning every transaction into funding to plant trees to fight climate change. Nearly 7 million trees have already been funded for planting by our tree partner Eden Reforestation Projects.
“The last 18 months has seen an acceleration in the consumer shift to online shopping. The 5 million client employees and program members we serve are already comfortable using our tools to earn and redeem points for rewards online. Now they can shop and save too, and take advantage of the significant discounts that our global procurement team negotiates every day,” CarltonOne founder and CEO Rob Purdy said. “Our AI-driven price-check technology provided the key component for helping us create a site rivalling some of the world’s most popular online shopping destinations.”
Shoppers can find discounts on fashion, appliances, electronics, gift cards, jewelry and travel experiences. Also, with just one $50 purchase, users can unlock a year’s worth of coupons for discounts at local restaurants, events and attractions.
“Every time a shopper saves money, they are also helping to save the planet by funding actions to combat climate change through our environmental partners like Eden Reforestation Project,” Purdy said. “Every Kart transaction funds the planting of trees in Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique, Nepal and Indonesia.”
In addition to offering deep discounts on many items, Kart shoppers have access to free delivery and 0% financing on thousands of items every day, which allows them to pay off their purchases over a few months. Payroll deductions will also soon be available for purchases.
“Consumers are much more mindful after the pandemic-fueled financial crisis,” Purdy said. “Kart is a great tool that allows members to shop safely and securely for the items they want without taking on high-interest debt that would come from traditional financing.”
Visit kart.carltonone.com for more information about Kart and the family of CarltonOne engagement tools.
About CarltonOne Engagement
CarltonOne Engagement is a talent technology company that creates B2B employee recognition, rewards, sales/channel incentive and customer loyalty programs. With the goal to make work mean more, the company offers Kart, Power2Motivate — a SaaS enterprise engagement solution; Global Reward Solutions — a real-time reward marketplace of 400 suppliers in 185 countries; and Evergrow — a new AI-driven SMB multi-experience app for recognition, rewards, wellness and feedback. Each of these solutions fuels CarltonOne’s sustainability mission to fight climate change with a unique eco-action business model that will fund the planting of 100 million trees every year by the end of 2022, and protect our planet’s air, oceans, soil and species. For more information, visit www.carltonone.com.
