Online R3 Stem Cell Training Course Updated with FDA Regulatory Presentation

R3 Medical Training has updated its online training course with a presentation on FDA Regulations for Regenerative Biologics to help doctors understand options.

Understanding the current FDA regulatory approach towards regenerative medicine is vital for providers' peace of mind, knowing what's allowed and why with the autologous and allogeneic procedures.” — CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training has updated its online training course with a presentation on FDA Regulations for Regenerative Biologics. The new presentation helps providers understand their options for the procedures and what the regulatory landscape looks like in the USA and beyond.

Over the past few years, the United States Food and Drug Administration has continued to streamline its approach to regenerative biologics. This includes both autologous and allogeneic therapies, with an overall focus on patient safety. Unless a provider takes the time to closely follow the US FDA's approach, the regulations can be very confusing.

In order to provide some knowledge on the FDA's regulatory approach, R3 Medical Training has now incorporated the presentation into its Online Stem Cell Training Course. The presentation is given by R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA. For years, R3 Medical Training has been offering both in person and online regenerative courses. For the online courses such as with the FDA presentation, providers can learn from anywhere at any time.

"Understanding the current FDA regulatory approach towards regenerative medicine is vital for providers' peace of mind, knowing what's allowed and why. While it's not always black and white on the regulations, the FDA in the United States has published quite a bit on the categories of tissue, homologous use, and provided various examples," said Dr. Greene.

In the presentation, Dr. Greene explains the purpose and purview of the FDA in the United States, and how they categorize the various tissues. He also compares how the USA regulations compare to those seen internationally. In addition, the FDA has placed risk tiers for the biologics, and those are explained as well.

The FDA Regulations for Regenerative Biologics course is available on its own for purchase or as part of the Comprehensive Stem Cell Training Course. Both are available at https://r3medicaltraining.com. In addition, R3 also offers a Regenerative Aesthetics Course where providers can learn all about the use of stem cells and exosomes for use in hair, face and sexual wellness procedures.