‘The Label Machine’ Launches As The Quintessential Read For Music Industry Aficionados

Cover of 'The Label Machine' book by Nick Sadler Author Nick Sadler 'The Label Machine' Books

'The Label Machine' launches with detailed information and practical step-by-step instructions about the business of music.

With so many modern artists starting their own music labels, I wanted to write a practical guide that allows anyone to build a successful label to bring their music and talent to a worldwide audience.” — Nick Sadler

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and music industry veteran Nick Sadler is launching his book 'The Label Machine: How to Start, Run and Grow Your Own Independent Music Label' on October 1st. With “record label knowledge so vast he has literally written the book on it,” (Matt Ryan - Par Excellence Management), 'The Label Machine' is a quintessential read for any music industry aficionado giving detailed information about the business of music with practical step-by-step instructions for setting up and running an independent music label to successfully distributing and marketing music.

Somewhere between Tim Ferri’s 'The 4-Hour Work Week' and Donald Passman’s 'All You Need To Know About The Music Business', Sadler has created 'The Label Machine' for the DIY musician/producer that wants to start their own record label or self-release their music. 'The Label Machine' provides a comprehensive understanding of the music industry, detailing everything from navigating tricky dos and don'ts, understanding music copyright in the UK and US, record label set-up, record releases, and royalty collection. It also provides in-depth guides on marketing, covering traditional PR, Facebook and Instagram advertising, Spotify playlisting, and fan growth, along with templates for contracts, marketing/promotion schedules, press releases, fan email automation, and more. By the end of the book, readers will not only be able to create multiple label revenue streams to create an established record label but also will be able to build their music business effortlessly, learning how to professionally market their music/artists, allowing them to reach thousands of fans.

Interested readers can purchase the book online and access additional resources at the website linked here: https://velocitypress.uk/product/label-machine-book/

__________________________

About the Author:

Nick Sadler is originally from New Zealand, moving to the UK in 2005 to pursue a career in music. He produced, remixed, and toured as the artist Mobscene and co-founded Never Say Die Records, and Disciple Recordings, two of the most successful independent record labels in the rise of the modern electronic music movement. Nick has experienced all aspects of artist and label management, working with artists such as Skrillex, The Prototypes, Zomboy, Eptic, The Freestylers and Flux Pavilion, gaining valuable insight into building artists’ careers. Nick Sadler has also helped hundreds of artists and music entrepreneurs from all genres of music, start, run and grow their record labels through The Label Machine online platform. In addition to running and writing for 'The Label Machine', Nick also spends his time executive producing films for First Flights Media, managing emerging artists, and producing original music.

____________________________

'The Label Machine' has already been well received by industry professionals with praise such as:

“It covers all areas of running a record label and is literally a one-stop shop on everything you need to know to run an independent record label.”

(Test Pressing)

“…good framework that doesn’t seem to be available anywhere else. It’s really useful, really positive.”

(Paul Twomey - Obliviate Records).

“Nick’s constant source of advice and knowledge gave us the backbone on which we run our label; he knows his stuff!”

(The Prototypes - Get Hype Records)

“Nick’s breadth of knowledge of the music industry has been invaluable to me over the years, especially while navigating the business aspects of the industry. He totally takes the headache out of distributing, marketing, and selling music.”

(Molly Beanland - former artist on Island Records).

“This is a great resource, and it has a lot of information that is compiled into one place that’s easy to find”

(Roy Lindsey - Dapr Music)