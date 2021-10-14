We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Moore, Oklahoma
We believe strongly that We Insure has the best road map for success in the industry.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Tomorrow in Moore, Okla.
We Insure Tomorrow’s Agent in Charge, Elecia Allen, has experience as an auto and home insurance producer working with We Insure. She has been an insurance agent for years helping clients make sure they are properly insured with their home and auto insurance.
“We Insure Tomorrow is committed to helping every Oklahoman find the best insurance solutions to offer peace of mind for the future,” says Allen. “We strive for excellence in all that we do, from serving clients and answering their questions to offering affordable rates and coverage options. And we believe strongly that We Insure has the best road map for success in the industry.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We have worked to maintain our positive and inclusive culture as we’ve grown nationally. It’s important that our franchise partners feel like they’re a part of our extended team as they focus on providing superior service to their customers.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
