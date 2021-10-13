CareAdvisors White Paper Reveals the Hidden Health Disparities from Safety Net Interoperability Challenges
EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthcare interoperability is a well-known industry challenge. The interoperability tools that providers rely upon for clinical data exchange may be continually improving, but they overlook a significant and growing need across the country. "Hidden Disparities in Clinical Data Sharing for Safety Net Healthcare Organizations," is a newly-published white paper from CareAdvisors that speaks to the disparities safety net organizations face when attempting to share data. The white paper further highlights the need to tear down the roadblocks that leave significant data gaps that impact safety net providers.
“We conducted research that has identified significant gaps for safety net providers across the country,” said CareAdvisors Chief Executive Officer Chris Gay. “The inequity and disparity around interoperability for Chicago community hospitals and health centers speaks to the national crisis. Current EHR solutions are not resolving the gaps for safety net providers that have specific cost, data, and care needs.”
In response, CareAdvisors has developed a solution to empower safety net healthcare organizations through the equitable sharing of clinical data and human services data for a holistic view of patients and community members. Healthcare leaders interested in sharing vital data for care coordination and timely, efficient treatment will find value in the company’s research findings and its implications for patient care.
About CareAdvisors
CareAdvisors provides value-based social care management to some of the largest U.S. health systems and health plans. The CareAdvisors team previously built one of the largest navigation programs in the nation, helping more than one million Illinois residents enroll in social services and gain access to resources. More information can be found at care-advisors.com.
