New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center Recommends Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Jersey-Focus in on The Best Compensation Results

If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran who has mesothelioma in New Jersey or anywhere in the United States call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEWARK , NEW JERSEY , USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in New Jersey or anywhere in the United States please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for specifics about what the compensation claim might be worth. For a Navy Submarine Veteran asbestos exposure might have happened on a regular basis--depending on their duty station. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran like this might exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst is always happy to discuss.

"The key for a mesothelioma compensation claim-for a Navy Veteran will be based on their ability to recall as many specifics as possible about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred for a Navy Submarine Veteran while their boat was on patrol, for repair work that was done pre-deployment or post deployment, and or while the Veteran was assigned to stay on their boat at a shipyard for repairs.

"Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. We are certain a Navy Submarine Veteran who has mesothelioma and or their family will be glad they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed Veteran or person anywhere in New Jersey, including communities such as Newark, Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Edison, Toms River, or Trenton. https://NewJersey.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment option in New Jersey, the New Jersey Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital. The Rutgers University’s Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick: http://www.cinj.org/

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Jersey include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing or industrial workers, chemical plant workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, mill workers, printers, welders, boiler technicians, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s or 1980’s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.