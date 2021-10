The Supreme Court will hold an education seminar Friday, Oct. 15 from 12-1 p.m. CDT on appellate briefs and arguments The session is intended for legal professionals. The presenter is Justice Daniel J. Crothers.

One CLE credit has been approved.

Registration link:https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYrdeCgrD4qGNDUO8Fdy3ljNmfNBCH3aHvc