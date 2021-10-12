Alkuri Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination With Babylon
• Special meeting of Alkuri stockholders to be held virtually on October 20, 2021 at 9 AM, EDT; Stockholders are encouraged to vote as soon as possible
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KURI)
All holders of Alkuri common stock as of September 14, 2021 are entitled and encouraged to vote, even if they no longer own Alkuri stock and regardless of the number of shares they hold.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI, KURIU and KURIW) (“Alkuri”), a special purpose acquisition company, reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of Alkuri’s proposed business combination with Babylon Holdings Ltd (“Babylon”), a world leader in digital-first healthcare, and the related proposals to be voted upon at Alkuri’s special meeting of stockholders to be held virtually on October 20, 2021 at 9:00 AM, Eastern Time at https://www.cstproxy.com/alkuriglobal/2021.
— Alkuri CEO Rich Williams
Alkuri recommends that you vote “FOR” all proposals online, though you may also vote by mail or telephone. Your Vote “FOR” all proposals is important, no matter how many or how few shares you own. Vote as soon as possible to ensure the business combination proceeds in a timely manner.
Stockholders may vote their shares online here.
To vote by telephone, follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or emailed) to you. You will need your control number which is included on the Voting Instruction Form to vote via automated telephone service.
To vote by mail, be sure to:
Mark, sign and date your Voting Instruction Form
Fold and return your Voting Instruction Form in the postage-paid envelope provided
Return your Voting Instruction Form prior to the date of the Special Meeting
Please note that your control number is found on your Voting Instruction Form. If you did not receive or misplaced your Voting Instruction Form, contact your bank, broker or other nominee for a replacement or to obtain your control number in order to vote. A bank, broker or other nominee is a person or firm that acts as an intermediary between an investor and the stock exchange who can help you vote your shares.
If you have questions about the proposals to be presented at the special meeting or if you need additional copies of the proxy statement/prospectus or the enclosed Voting Instruction Form, contact Morrow Sodali, Alkuri’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (800) 662-5200 (individuals) or (203) 658-9400 (banks and brokers) or send an email to KURI.info@investor.morrowsodali.com. To obtain timely delivery of documents, stockholders must request them no later than October 13, 2021.
About Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.
Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI, KURIU and KURIW) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. may pursue a business combination in any industry, the company intends to favor next-generation technology businesses led by visionary founders and teams leveraging data and artificial intelligence in the areas of Consumer Internet and Marketplaces, Healthtech, Fintech and Mobility.
About Babylon
Babylon is a world leading, digital-first, value-based care company whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth.
Babylon is re-engineering healthcare, shifting the focus from sick care to preventative healthcare so that patients experience better health, and reduced costs. This is achieved by leveraging a highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare. We endeavor to support patients’ health needs, all from their devices, with the aim to promote longer and healthier lives. When sick, Babylon provides assistance to navigate the health system, connecting patients digitally to the right clinician 24/7, at no additional cost.
Founded in 2013, we have since delivered millions of clinical consultations and AI interactions, with c.2m clinical consultations and c.3.9m AI interactions in 2020 alone. We work with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com/us
Additional Information and Where to Find It
This press release relates to a proposed transaction between Alkuri and Babylon. This press release is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Babylon, the combined company or Alkuri, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Babylon has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 (Registration No. 333-257694) with the SEC, which includes a document that serves as a prospectus and proxy statement of Alkuri, referred to as a proxy statement/prospectus. The definitive proxy statement/prospectus was filed with the SEC on September 30, 2021 and has been mailed to all Alkuri stockholders as of September 14, 2021 (the record date for voting on the proposed transaction). Before making any voting decision, investors and security holders of Alkuri are urged to read the registration statement, the proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction because they contain important information about the proposed transaction.
You can find additional information here.
Bill Roberts
Alkuri Global
bill@alkuri.com