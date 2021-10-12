‘William Penn Day’ in New Castle on Oct. 23, 2021

(DOVER, Del. — Oct. 13, 2021) — On Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, the New Castle Court House Museum, located at 211 Delaware St. in New Castle, Delaware, will present “William Penn Day,” a day-long series of activities commemorating the 339th anniversary of Penn’s Oct. 27, 1682 disembarkment at New Castle, his first landing in the New World. Admission for all programs is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 302-323-4453.

Jim Whisman as William Penn in front of the Penn statue on Market Street in New Castle. Whisman will portray Penn in “William Penn Day” programs on Oct. 23, 2021.

William Penn Day 2021 schedule of activities

— Livery of Seisin ceremony. Historical interpreters re-enact the ceremony in which the town of New Castle, and a 12-mile circle of land surrounding it, were conveyed to William Penn by appointed representatives of the Duke of York. 10 a.m.

— “The Tryal of William Penn.” Historical play about the 1670 trial of William Penn who was accused of unlawful assembly and inciting a mob by preaching to a group of Quakers on a London street. Issues of religious freedom and the rights of a jury are explored in this 30-minute performance. Audience members may participate in the trial as witnesses and as members of the jury. 11:30 a.m.

— “The Wives of William Penn.” Historical interpreter Kim Elisee will introduce visitors to William Penn’s wives Guliema and Hannah, remarkable women who made possible Penn’s dream of his propriety — Pennsylvania. 2 p.m.

— Tours of the New Castle Court House Museum. 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Constructed in 1732, the New Castle Court House is one of the oldest active court buildings in the United States and was Delaware’s first state capitol. Here, the Colonial Assembly passed the 1776 Separation Resolution creating the Delaware State. During its nearly 300 years of history, this National Historic Landmark has played pivotal roles in the political, social and commercial life of both New Castle and Delaware. The museum is a partner site in the First State National Historical Park.

New Castle Court House Museum

The New Castle Court House Museum is administered by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the general public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums which are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the state’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

