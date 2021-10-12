Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,970 in the last 365 days.

GoOutdoorsFlorida.com updates offer new look, improved customer experience

At a recent meeting, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Chairman Rodney Barreto unveiled a new look and feel for the agency’s official online recreational licensing website GoOutdoorsFlorida.com and the Fish | Hunt Florida app.

“Florida’s online licensing system is often the gateway to all things FWC for new and renewing hunters and anglers,” said Chairman Barreto. “The new system will be more streamlined, have enhanced navigation and will improve the customer experience. We look forward to seeing what all this new system can do in the future as well.”

We also want to remind our customers that while we are sporting a new look and feel, we are still the only official licensing site and app of the FWC. The new look went live earlier this month.

For more on FWC license requirements, visit MyFWC.com/License. Don’t forget to try out the redesigned Fish | Hunt Florida App on Apple or Android to renew, purchase, and sync and store your license on your smartphone or tablet.

You just read:

GoOutdoorsFlorida.com updates offer new look, improved customer experience

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.