Canadian Music Week Celebrates 40 Years
Canadian Music Week is thrilled to announce their 40th Anniversary event will take place in person April 19-23, 2022, across a variety of venues in Toronto.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Music Week
Celebrates 40 Years
CMW Returns “In Person”
April 19-23, 2022
Canadian Music Week is thrilled to announce their 40th Anniversary event will take place in person April 19-23, 2022, across a variety of venues in Toronto. The CMW Conference, Canada’s largest and longest-running industry conference, will take place April 20-22, 2022, at the Westin Harbour Castle in downtown Toronto.
“We are very excited to celebrate our 40th anniversary in person with our friends and colleagues,” says Canadian Music Week President Neill Dixon. “After navigating the pandemic to present an impeccable virtual conference and showcase festival in 2021, we welcome the opportunity to celebrate the past 40 years together, while planning for the future with a dynamic conference offering.”
Canadian Music Week will host their esteemed music conference and industry awards at the Westin Harbour Castle, situated on the waterfront of Lake Ontario.
More exciting details about the 40th Anniversary Canadian Music Week will be announced in the coming months.
Canadian Music Week is Canada's leading annual entertainment event dedicated to the expression and growth of the country's music, media and entertainment industries. Combining multifaceted information-intensive conferences; a trade exposition; awards shows and the nation's largest new music festival. All conference functions take place at the at the Westin Harbour Castle at 1 Harbour Square in Toronto.
SOCIAL:
https://www.facebook.com/canadianmusicweek/
https://twitter.com/CMW_Week
https://www.instagram.com/canadianmusicweek/
#CMW2022
Damien Nelson
email us here
Canadian Music Week