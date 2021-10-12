San Francisco Supervisor lauds Christine Ichim on significant contribution to advancing leukemia research

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin presented San Francisco resident Dr. Christine Ichim with a Certificate of Honor for her work on behalf of leukemia research and the fight against cancer. Christine Ichim, CEO of Florica Therapeutics, honored by Supervisor Peskin for her ongoing efforts to fight leukemia and other serious medical diseases

Supervisor Aaron Peskin presented Christine Ichim with a Certificate of Honor on the 25th anniversary of the completion of her rollerblade trek across Canada

I have never stopped fighting to extend and improve the lives of cancer patients and I deeply appreciate Supervisor Peskin’s support for this battle.” — Christine Ichim

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin presented San Francisco resident Dr. Christine Ichim with a Certificate of Honor for her work on behalf of leukemia research and the fight against cancer.

“In recognition of your significant contribution to advancing leukemia research, humanity, dedication, and determination in improving the lives of many, including your leadership in building awareness on Leukemia Research through your completion of your cross-country rollerblading campaign, the Board of Supervisors extends its highest commendation.”

In 1996 Dr. Ichim became the first woman to rollerblade across Canada, taking six months and rolling across 5000 miles from one end of the country to the other as part of a mission to raise awareness and funding for leukemia research. Ichim’s mother Florica fought a long and courageous battle against the disease, inspiring Ichim to take on the huge challenge of rollerblading across her country to bring hope to her mother and all the others suffering from the dreaded disease.

October 15th will mark the 25th anniversary of the completion of her epic 1996 journey across Canada on skates. To commemorate that event, Ichim is raising funds for the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation by rollerblading across San Francisco accompanied by members of the San Francisco Fire Department and other public safety personnel.

“I am honored to be recognized by Supervisor Peskin,” Ichim said, “I have never stopped fighting to extend and improve the lives of cancer patients and I deeply appreciate Supervisor Peskin’s support for this battle.”

Cancer is the number one cause of line of duty deaths in the fire services. The San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation was founded to combat the threat of cancer whose incidence is increased in first responders.

“Our fire fighters are true heroes. They rush to our aid, without a second thought to their own safety. Please be there for those who are always there for us,” said Christine Ichim.

Here’s how you can help—

To follow their progress: https://www.facebook.com/CrossCanadaRollerblader/

To donate: https://gofund.me/5e9c0ad3

About the Cancer Cure Campaign

Christine Ichim was the first woman to rollerblade across Canada, achieving that feat in 1996 and part of an effort to raise awareness and funds for leukemia research. Her commitment to fighting cancer has never wavered, as Ichim has devoted her professional career as a scientist to finding a cure for this most dangerous opponent. Ichim obtained a PhD in Cancer Biology from the University of Toronto and completed postdoctoral training at the Salk Institute and Lawrence Berkeley National Labs. Ichim is now CEO of Florica Therapeutics.

About the San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation

The San Francisco Firefighters Cancer Prevention Foundation is committed to the prevention and early detection of cancer and providing access to cutting edge care for active and retired members of the San Francisco Fire Department and their families. Our goals are based on scientific research, education, cancer screening and health navigation. Through this research and advocacy we aim to improve public health and end this threat of job-related cancer in the firefighter profession.

