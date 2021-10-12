Former Weather Caster Fritz Coleman Headlines Comedy Night for Children's Mental Health
Live Comedy Night Fundraiser Benefits Extraordinary Lives Foundation for Children’s Mental Health and Wellness
Our goal is to bring light and laughter during this festive evening while raising awareness and funding for children’s mental health and wellness.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF) - a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving children’s mental health and wellness - will present a live Comedy Night fundraising gala on Wednesday, October 20 featuring comedian and former KNBC weatherman Fritz Coleman and comic Karen Rontowski. Held at the historic Wilcox Manor in Tustin, the evening (cocktail attire) includes auctions, dinner and live comedy show hosted by comedian Frances Dilorinzo. Reproductive Fertility Center is the event’s title sponsor.
— Mara James
Fritz Coleman’s career began in stand-up comedy before landing an unexpected job in 1982 as the weekend weatherman at KNBC. Since his retirement in 2020, Coleman has returned to his roots as a stand-up comic while helping charitable organizations raise funds.
Extraordinary Lives Foundation founder and CEO Mara James says, “I am so excited for the return of our live Comedy Night with Fritz Coleman in a safe outdoor setting. Our goal is to bring light and laughter during this festive evening while raising awareness and funding for children’s mental health and wellness.”
An estimated one in five children have a diagnosable mental health condition and with numbers on the rise, it is said that mental health is the ‘next pandemic’ with children facing long-term after effects. Funds from the Comedy Night will fund ELF’s Piggie Bear educational resources to increase children’s emotional development and their HUGS for Life Healing Center bridging the gap between mental health medical professionals and holistic healers.
The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with cocktails, social hour and silent auction followed by dinner, comedy show and live auction. General admission tickets are $150 and sponsorship opportunities are available.
The Wilcox Manor is located at 310 S. Pasadena Avenue in Old Town Tustin. Built in 1880, the historic landmark is only open to a limited number of charitable events each year.
To register for the Comedy Night fundraiser or for general information about ELF, visit https://www.elfempowers.org/.
About Extraordinary Lives Foundation (ELF)
Founded in 2015, ELF’s mission is to improve children’s mental health and wellness by providing educational resources to help parents, educators, and health care providers. Their programs aim to increase children's emotional development through their Piggie Bear's fundamental lessons while offering holistic healing resources through their HUGS for Life Healing Center. They also aim to destigmatize mental health challenges by normalizing conversation and encouraging families to reach out for help. They extend healing tools to children in hospitals, foster care facilities, shelters, and military families and provide clinical resources and holistic healing to under-served children with mental health challenges.
