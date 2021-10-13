Northgate Academy Launches New Streamlined Website
Northgate Academy, a regionally and nationally accredited online Christian high school has launched a redesign of its website.
Our goal with the new website design was to make it more modern, effective, and engaging for our students.”MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northgate Academy, a regionally and nationally accredited online Christian high school has launched a redesign of its website. Featuring a more streamlined design with improved navigation and accessibility options, the new website is part of an effort by the school to modernize its service offerings.
— Rod Clarkson, CEO of Northgate Academy
“Our goal with the new website design was to make it more modern, effective, and engaging for our students,” says Rod Clarkson, CEO of Northgate Academy. “As our school has continued to grow and our curriculum has expanded, we’ve recognized the need to offer a better user experience to our students.”
Northgate Academy is a faith based high school that offers online programs from a Christian worldview. The school serves homeschool families, high school age kids, and adult students in need of a high school diploma. Their services include:
• Online Christian School Programs
• Adult High School Diploma Program
• Credit Recovery
• Summer School Courses
• ACE Recommended Credits
• College Preparatory Curriculum
Students who enroll at Northgate Academy work on engaging digital curricula administered by experienced online instructors. Classes are designed to prepare learners for success in college and beyond. Because courses are completed 100% online, students never have to attend a traditional classroom. Northgate Academy’s accredited online Christian school courses are geared toward a student-centered, independent study, asynchronous learning style. They offer an easy-to-use learning portal and a wide variety of different course options.
Northgate Academy is regionally accredited by Cognia and MSA CESS, agencies recognized by colleges and universities worldwide.
About Northgate Academy
Northgate Academy is part of the Excel Education Systems School System. For over a decade, our school system has been providing online high school programs for students in need of an alternative to the traditional public school system. Northgate Academy is a For-purpose organization dedicated to changing the way students learn. We partner with schools, colleges, homeschool families, ministries, churches, and organizations such as Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.
For more information, call 800-339-7132 or visit https://www.northgateacademy.com/. Northgate Academy is a division of Excel Education Systems, Inc., a global leader in online education.
Jacob Martus
Northgate Academy
+1 503-850-8187
jmartus@northgateacademy.com