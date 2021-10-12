Coon Rapids woman charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Anoka County Attorney’s Office recently charged Linda Rae Schiltz, of Coon Rapids, with one felony count of failing to file a tax return and one felony count of failing to pay taxes.

According to the complaint, Ms. Schiltz ran a cleaning business, Schiltz Construction, LLC, and another business, LR Punch List, LLC, but did not pay sales tax after collecting the tax from her customers. The complaint further alleges that Ms. Schiltz told investigators that she knew the income from her businesses was taxable but failed to file Minnesota tax returns. According to the complaint, Ms. Schiltz failed to file tax returns for tax years 2014-2019 and owes over $170,000 in income, sales, and corporate taxes.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

