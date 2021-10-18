Solving Supply Chain Hiring & Retention Challenges - Webinar Series
A two-part webinar series designed to help employers with hiring and retaining talent during the supply chain talent shortage and 'the great resignation'.
Register and receive 3 Free Job Postings to the Supply Chain Careers Job Board, a value of $725.00 at no cost. Also, receive a copy of our guide on How to Hire Supply Chain Professionals in 2021.”UNITED STATES, October 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staying ahead of worsening supply chain talent shortages and overcoming “The Great Resignation” are two of the biggest challenges many employers are battling these days. Lately, it has been more difficult than ever to hire and retain supply chain and operations professionals.
The career guides at Supply Chain Careers have partnered with the supply chain recruiters at SCM Talent Group to provide some relief by creating a free webinar series focused on helping employers with Hiring and Retaining Supply Chain Talent in a Competitive Environment.
Hiring and retaining supply chain talent these days can often feel like a whack-a-mole game. As soon as you fill one vital role, another vacancy could be lurking right around the corner. Register for this webinar series and discover the tactics, strategies, and programs that can help improve your ability to hire and retain supply chain talent.
Part 1 of this webinar series will be occurring on Wednesday, October 27th at 2:00 pm ET, and Part 2 will be occurring on Wednesday, November 3rd, at 2:00 pm ET. The duration of each webinar will last approximately 60 minutes and will include a Q&A session at the end.
A few topics that will be covered in each series are:
Part 1 (October 27th):
- Current State of the Supply Chain Talent War
- Turning Your Organization into Talent Scouts
- Streamlining Your Supply Chain Hiring Process
- Creating a Leadership Development Program
- Managing an Internship Program
- Implementing a Mentorship Program
Part 2 (November 3rd):
- Developing an Employer Branding Strategy
- Elevating Sourcing & Recruiting Channels
- Professional Development Through Associations & Academia
- Leveraging Workforce Planning to Maximize Results
- University Recruiting Best Practices
- Right-size Your Talent Acquisition Department
- Strengthening Your Employee Referral Program
The speakers in this webinar series are Rodney Apple, Hinesh Patel, and Mike Ogle. Rodney and Hinesh currently serve as Partners at SCM Talent Group and Co-Founders of Supply Chain Careers. Mike currently serves as a supply chain lecturer and professor at Appalachian State University and also is a Co-Founder of Supply Chain Careers.
About Supply Chain Careers
Supply Chain Careers serves as the industry-leading hub for professionals and students who are driven to advance their supply chain careers. Simultaneously it serves as a resource for employers to better hire, develop, and retain supply chain teams. Supply Chain Careers features a multi-faceted platform revolving around a cutting-edge supply chain job board, a supply chain careers podcast featuring insights from supply chain leaders, and a premiere content-centered website.
About SCM Talent Group
SCM Talent Group is a national end-to-end supply chain recruiting and executive search firm that connects top talent with manufacturers, retailers, wholesale distributors & supply chain service providers. The success of SCM Talent Group can be attributed to the deep functional knowledge of the end-to-end supply chain discipline, a vast network of relationships across the supply chain sector, and a robust, performance-driven process that consistently delivers talent that matches or exceeds client expectations.
Rodney Apple
Supply Chain Careers and SCM Talent Group
+1 877-236-0420
