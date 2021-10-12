Submit Release
21A103319- sexual assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A103319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Michael Mattuchio                           

STATION: Willison                 

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: Over the past six (6) years

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

 

ACCUSED: David Lathe Jr                                             

AGE:25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On October 12, 2021, the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) concluded their investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile female.

 

The investigation revealed that David Lathe (25) of Eden, VT had been sexually assaulting a female from the age of six (6) until the age of thirteen (13). Lathe was cited into Lamoille County Superior Court on November 17, 2021 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 1230 hours         

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio

Bureau of Criminal Investigation A-West

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

Crisis Negotiator

Phone: (802) 524-5993

Fax:  (802) 527-1150

Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov

 

21A103319- sexual assault

