21A103319- sexual assault

CASE#: 21A103319

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Trooper Michael Mattuchio

STATION: Willison

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: Over the past six (6) years

INCIDENT LOCATION: Eden, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault

ACCUSED: David Lathe Jr

AGE:25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On October 12, 2021, the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) concluded their investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile female.

The investigation revealed that David Lathe (25) of Eden, VT had been sexually assaulting a female from the age of six (6) until the age of thirteen (13). Lathe was cited into Lamoille County Superior Court on November 17, 2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

