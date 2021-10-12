21A103319- sexual assault
ACCUSED: David Lathe Jr
AGE:25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
On October 12, 2021, the Vermont State Police and the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) concluded their investigation into the sexual assault of a juvenile female.
The investigation revealed that David Lathe (25) of Eden, VT had been sexually assaulting a female from the age of six (6) until the age of thirteen (13). Lathe was cited into Lamoille County Superior Court on November 17, 2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/17/2021 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
