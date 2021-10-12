CrossFit Gym adds Hospital-Grade Air Sterilization Unit to protect its members
A Denver, NC CrossFit Gym added a Hospital- Grade Air Sterilization Unit to protect its members from airborne pathogens including the SARS-CoV-2 virus .
We will do everything in our power to provide the safest and most stress-free environment for our members and their families. Addition of hospital-grade air sterilization helps us accomplish that.”HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jill and Eric Olinger are owners of CrossFit Allegiance, a 9-year-old, family-focused gym in Denver, NC. “We are in the business of getting our members prepared for any obstacle or task that life may throw at them”, says Jill. “And the pandemic has presented all of us with many unique challenges that we have been continuously adjusting to. In the end, our members count on us to help them improve their overall fitness and physical well-being”. Eric adds, “We will do everything in our power to provide the safest and most stress-free environment for our members and their families. In today’s world, the addition of hospital-grade air sterilization helps us accomplish that.”
The Olinger’s added an Invictus Aura Storm, a medical-grade air purifier submitted for FDA approval. The Storm is a multi-stage UV-C air sanitizer that delivers hospital-grade sterilization for rooms up to 21,000 cubic feet (~52ft x 52ft x 8 ft.). The Storm inactivates and eliminates bacteria and viruses (including the SARS-CoV-2 virus). Third-party certified testing shows a 4-log sterilization (99.99% in under 60 minutes). Note: Hospital-grade sterilization is defined as 4-log sterilization (99.99%) in 120 minutes. Aura Storm achieved this standard in less than 60 minutes.
This advanced system is powered by a dual-sided multi-filtration system with UV-C sterilization. The Aura Storm features: a UV-C Sterilization lamp in each side which eliminates or captures most bacteria, fungus, and mold; a Pre-filter to filter dust, dander, pollen, and other pollutants; a TiO2 Cold Catalyst Filter to remove formaldehyde, benzene, xylene, TVOC and other harmful gasses; a HEPA filter; and a Photocatalyst for rapid oxidation and pathogen destruction.
According to Invictus President, Erik McMillan, “We compliment CrossFit Allegiance for taking the steps necessary to protect its members. The SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps shifting shape, and we need to provide timely answers to meet the pandemic head-on. Our solutions provide Hospital-Grade efficacy and kill-rates for almost any environment, including hospitals, factories, classrooms, offices, hotels, restaurants, child-care facilities, senior living spaces, fitness centers, and even vehicles.
About Invictus:
Invictus Sterilization is a highly regarded innovator for the most difficult challenges in LED Lighting Technology. It is routinely selected by civilian, military, and government entities requiring unique solutions. Invictus is the owner of 12 patents, with 4 additional patents pending. This expertise has been focused on developing comprehensive UV-C Solutions for the elimination of dangerous microorganisms (including COVID-19) without producing harmful residue. Invictus is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
About CrossFit Allegiance:
CrossFit Allegiance is Denver, NC’s most experienced CrossFit Box. Training programs offer a balance of Anaerobic Cardio, Power Lifts, Olympic lifts, and Gymnastics. Each class is conducted in a small group setting with a certified CrossFit Trainer. Programming is designed to be efficient with measurable results increasing Stamina, Endurance, Speed, Strength, Power, Agility, Balance, Coordination, Flexibility and Accuracy. Programming is for every level athlete and can be scaled for each individual’s goals.
